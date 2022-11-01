Land ownership: Why rural populations are at the mercy of the state





- According to opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), over 10 million hectares of land in fertile provinces like the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are largely owned by the state and traditional leaders.

- The party used information from the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) that covers land ownership rights and tenure security.

Rural Eastern Cape. © wandelguides/123rf.com

Its been 28 years in post-apartheid South Africa and rural populations still do not own their homelands, areas that many have lived on for generations, according to DA data.

"Nearly 30 years into democracy, many people in South Africa’s rural provinces still live without full ownership rights on land owned by Hendrik Verwoerd and his successors as apartheid-era 'Minister of Native Affairs.' In other cases, the land is owned by entities like the 'South African Bantu Trust', the statement said.

Land rights activist Annika Classen echoes this sentiment. The former homelands are owned by the state, she said.

Despite their constitutional right to land and dignity, there’s been little to no effort to transfer the title of that land from the state to people who’ve used and occupied it for generations.

Even in the case of land reform or restitution, the government has been against giving people titles to land, said Claasen.

This is done to keep the land a state resource, to extract rent from it, and to keep people at the "mercy of the state" she added.

It’s a resource that you can grant or withhold, you can extract rent from and where people are perpetually insecure and at the mercy of the state. Annika Claasen, independent land rights activist

What’s happening here is people are being deprived of their property rights and also of their citizenship. Annika Claasen, independent land rights activist

Claasen said due to long-standing neglect of property rights, traditional leaders are also vying for sole ownership of the land.

That has given rise to things like the Ingonyama Trust taking that land and leasing it back to the rightful owners - which is a problem in all the former homelands. Annika Claasen, independent land rights activist

Traditional leaders are now demanding payment for land because people don’t have any documentary proof and they used to have that proof during apartheid. Annika Claasen, independent land rights activist

The DA is submitting a complaint to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on the above matter.

