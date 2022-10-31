Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Instagram is down for some.
UPDATE: Instagram announced on their PR's Twitter account that the issue has been resolved.
Social media sites are being flooded by worried Instagram users who have suddenly been warned that their accounts have been suspended.
The messages started appearing on Monday, 31 October. The warning message says the owner of the account has 30 days to disagree with the decision by clicking on a blue alert box.
The reason behind this outage remains unclear, but Instagram has said they are aware of the problem.
Instagram is one of several platforms owned by Meta, along with WhatsApp and Facebook.
Only last week, WhatsApp experienced a two-hour outage that left users globally unable to send or receive messages.
We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022
This article first appeared on KFM : Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/red-and-blue-smartphone-screen-5426401/
