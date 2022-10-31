Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
New record high diesel prices to squeeze consumers even further

31 October 2022 4:53 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Alexander Forbes
Diesel price
Isaah Mhlanga

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

- The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the price of diesel will rise by R1.43 per litre in November.

- The increase takes the price of diesel to a record high over R25 a litre.

- The price of petrol will also increase, but only by 51 cents a litre.

© David Bodescu/123rf.com
© David Bodescu/123rf.com

Diesel is set to rise by R1.43 per litre on 2 November, taking the price to a new record in South Africa.

Gauteng motorists will as of Wednesday have to fork out R25.49c a litre.

Petrol will also cost more, rising by only 51 cents.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the reasons for the hikes include rising crude oil prices - and the depreciation of the rand against the dollar.

…because of the coming winter, much of Europe has bought diesel forward, essentially guaranteeing or trying to get fuel for the upcoming winter given that they won't have that supply.

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes

RELATED: Why diesel prices are on the rise

In 2021, we used 25 billion litres of fuel. 37% of that is petrol, 51% is diesel, with the remaining percent other fuels....just over half of our fuel consumption is just diesel.

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes

RELATED: Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

With the price of diesel having gone up 64%, from 2021 to now, it means we will be paying about R100bn more in diesel costs related to petrol costs.

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes

Listen to the audio for more.




