New record high diesel prices to squeeze consumers even further
- The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the price of diesel will rise by R1.43 per litre in November.
- The increase takes the price of diesel to a record high over R25 a litre.
- The price of petrol will also increase, but only by 51 cents a litre.
Diesel is set to rise by R1.43 per litre on 2 November, taking the price to a new record in South Africa.
Gauteng motorists will as of Wednesday have to fork out R25.49c a litre.
Petrol will also cost more, rising by only 51 cents.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the reasons for the hikes include rising crude oil prices - and the depreciation of the rand against the dollar.
…because of the coming winter, much of Europe has bought diesel forward, essentially guaranteeing or trying to get fuel for the upcoming winter given that they won't have that supply.Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes
RELATED: Why diesel prices are on the rise
In 2021, we used 25 billion litres of fuel. 37% of that is petrol, 51% is diesel, with the remaining percent other fuels....just over half of our fuel consumption is just diesel.Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes
RELATED: Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
With the price of diesel having gone up 64%, from 2021 to now, it means we will be paying about R100bn more in diesel costs related to petrol costs.Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Business
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More