How a South African fintech start-up is helping e-commerce go carbon neutral
- Curbon is a climate fintech-focused startup addressing the impact online shopping has on the climate.
- The start-up will help to limit the impact of carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits on a consumer’s behalf to offset emissions.
- The logic behind carbon offsetting is that it generates a net climate benefit that can be passed from one entity to another.
Telling people to stop eating meat, drive less or buy smaller houses is unlikely to be effective in the effort to slow down climate change.
Carbon off-setting may just be a way in which consumers can do their part to reduce the impact on the planet.
The logic behind carbon off-setting is that if you can’t cut out certain carbon outputs, you can still do something to counteract it.
Steffen Burrows is the co-founder and director of Curbon, a South African start-up that's taking a bold, new approach to solve our climate problems.
Through Curbon, businesses can offer their customers the opportunity to offset the carbon footprint of their purchases.
It does this by using industry standards to estimate the total emissions of the contents of a cart at checkout and adding this amount to the shopping invoice.
There's a misconception that carbon emissions are just from the exhaust fumes in your car. But even in shoes, there are embedded emissions. There's the raw materials, textiles, the shipping, a whole array of emissions down the value chain.Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon
You as a customer, shopping at a store that has Curbon, you're given the opportunity to compensate for those emissions through contributing a little bit extra to your cart, between 1.8 & 10%, depending on the product.Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon
There's a growing level of climate awareness globally, and consumers are increasingly seeking more sustainable ways to shop.Steffen Burrows, co-founder and director of Curbon
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127605658_a-home-made-placard-is-viewed-close-up-reading-there-is-no-planet-b-as-environmentalists-stage-a-cit.html?vti=mhs1uo6gwak8cmnzgg-1-4
More from Business
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More