Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground





- Government's infrastructure spending is set to increase from R66.7-billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year to R112.5-billion by 2025/26.

- Despite the increase in spend, the plans for many projects have not materialised.

- Projects include the building of new roads and bridges, schools, hospitals and even high-speed internet all form part of government's mega infrastructure rollout plan.

In October 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa made bold announcements about investing billions of Rand into government infrastructure projects, in a bid to revitalise the economy following the devastating impact of the pandemic.

But given the state of South Africa's dwindling economy, the budget for such investments seem to shrinking, and as a result, these projects are not getting off the ground.

According to an article in Daily Maverick, government's infrastructure spending will increase from R66.7-billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year to R112.5-billion by 2025/26.

It's a multi-faceted problem. I don't think you can nail it down to just one thing. You can start all the way from cadre deployment as opposed to working on meritocracy. George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics

Jacob Zuma may've spoken about the infrastructure that he wanted to build, but it was with a bit of a sinister backdrop to it because there was state capture aligned to that. George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics

It's been a long phase of not investing enough, and not maintaining infrastructure. George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics

