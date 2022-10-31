Why South Africa's infrastructure projects are just not getting off the ground
- Government's infrastructure spending is set to increase from R66.7-billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year to R112.5-billion by 2025/26.
- Despite the increase in spend, the plans for many projects have not materialised.
- Projects include the building of new roads and bridges, schools, hospitals and even high-speed internet all form part of government's mega infrastructure rollout plan.
In October 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa made bold announcements about investing billions of Rand into government infrastructure projects, in a bid to revitalise the economy following the devastating impact of the pandemic.
Projects which include the building of new roads and bridges, schools, hospitals and even high-speed internet all form part of government's mega infrastructure rollout plan.
But given the state of South Africa's dwindling economy, the budget for such investments seem to shrinking, and as a result, these projects are not getting off the ground.
According to an article in Daily Maverick, government's infrastructure spending will increase from R66.7-billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year to R112.5-billion by 2025/26.
George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics says there are many reason why South Africa is fac
It's a multi-faceted problem. I don't think you can nail it down to just one thing. You can start all the way from cadre deployment as opposed to working on meritocracy.George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics
Jacob Zuma may've spoken about the infrastructure that he wanted to build, but it was with a bit of a sinister backdrop to it because there was state capture aligned to that.George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics
It's been a long phase of not investing enough, and not maintaining infrastructure.George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80149855_professional-architect-in-hard-hat-holding-blueprint-outside-modern-building.html?term=renewable%2Bconstruction%2Bafrican&vti=loe9veo1e9hf1tw2ri-1-1
More from Business
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More