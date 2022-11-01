Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability





John Maytham spoke to former Proteas captain Faf Du Plessis on the inspiration behind the book.

South African professional cricketer Francois "Faf" du Plessis said his autobiography _Through Fire _was an open portal to the honest and most vulnerable moments of his life.

I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a leader?' And the answer was honesty and vulnerability. Faf Du Plessis, Proteas Cricketer

The emotional memoir paints an all-round picture of Du Plessis’ career, relationships, and instances in his life that shaped his leadership.

Du Plessis led South Africa in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, and is considered one of the greatest fielders of all time. He is also among the best all-format batsmen of his era, with multiple accolades, including being named South African Cricketer of the Year in 2019.

He had always been asked to write, to which he responded he was not interested in until recently when the COVID-19 pandemic placed a pause button on the world.

The former captain of the South Africa national cricket team penned his collection of personal notes in 2020 at the beginning of lockdown.

Unable to participate in cricket, his greatest and most lucrative pastime, he turned to a new outlet – writing.

Before I could speak about anyone else, I had to speak about myself first. Faf Du Plessis, Proteas Cricketer

The purpose of the book is certainly not about controversy, it’s about me really opening up my soul as open, as honestly as I can. Faf Du Plessis, Proteas Cricketer

Listen to full audio above for more.