Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover
Africa Melane spoke to Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism, Thandiwe Mathibela, about the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism industry.
-
Domestic tourism is at pre-pandemic levels.
-
International tourism has recovered significantly but still has a way to go.
According to Mathibela, the tourism industry is heading in the right direction, with domestic tourism recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
She said that domestic travellers have kept the industry alive after travel restrictions were lifted, as so many had a desire to see the rest of their country.
People have got a renewed sense of appreciation of travelling and that is why they are exploring their own country.Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
International tourism has also seen an increase, although not quite back to 2019 levels, according to Mathibela.
She said that international tourists have shown a clear interest in travel to South Africa, with most travellers coming from the rest of the African continent.
She said an increase in the number of direct flights to South Africa will likely improve the numbers further.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Domestic travellers helping SA tourism sector recover
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124810056_many-travel-suitcases-featuring-flag-of-south-africa-on-roller-conveyer-tourism-related-conceptual-3.html?vti=llszuzs9n3lgvwj6l2-1-132
More from Local
Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.Read More
Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.Read More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High
The programme at Fish Hoek High School has been suspended after complaints it in fact fuelled racial tensions and left some students traumatised.Read More
Cape Town's popular Summer Night Market returns after two-year hiatus
The Cape Town Summer Market is set to take place between 16 and 20 December 2022 at the Company’s Garden in the CBD.Read More
Proposed revamp of Nyanga public transport hub to include new MyCiTi station
Residents and interested parties are invited to attend an open day on 9 November 2022, and to submit their comments on the proposed transport infrastructure development.Read More
'I deny any involvement,' says Terry Pheto of lotto fraud scandal
Pheto was listed as one of a group of people and companies accused of being beneficiaries in alleged property fraud.Read More
Saudi plant poachers nabbed on West Coast fined R2m, ordered to leave SA
The Vredendal Regional Court fined three Saudi nationals for illegally harvesting a large quantity of flora without documentation on the West Coast.Read More
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert
The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.Read More
More from Business
Team Cape Town in the UK to convince investors of opportunities in Mother City
Cape Town Tourism and the Cape Town Economic Growth Directorate met with UK travel industry leaders to discuss opportunitiesRead More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More