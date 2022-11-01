Can Zara's 2nd-hand division reduce fast-fashion's global carbon footprint?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Sustainable Fashion Strategy's Mike Mikkelborg about Spanish fashion chain Zara's move into the preowned-clothing market which launches this week in the UK, in a bid to be more environmentally responsible.

The division is the retailer's bid to enter into the thrifting and sustainable fashion market.

It will allow consumers to return old Zara garments where it would, then, patch it up and resell it.

This would likely reduce its massive carbon footprint, something that the chain has been criticised for as one of the planet's biggest fast fashion producers.

Mikkelborg says that this could pioneer a space in the fast fashion industry that could contribute to lowering the approximate 13 billion garments of annual wastage.

However, in the era of instant fashion and rapidly changing trends, the argument could be made that the impact a move to the second-hand market by a major retailer infamous for its mass production of trending clothing might not be as grandiose as hoped.

Rather, Mikkelborg suggests that a greater way to reduce the industry's overall footprint is to match the consumer supply-to-demand ratio, something he says food retailers have seen much higher success in.

Grocery markets and stores are very good at adopting how much they should have in stock towards the demand from the consumer... Unfortunately, the fashion industry hasn't really nailed that down in terms of matching their supply versus demand. Mike Mikkelborg - Sustainable Fashion Strategy

A big impact doesn't only come in the second-hand and thrifting approach because that can only have a small impact. The big impact is for fashion retailers to be able to match that demand and they could have a 20%, 30% reduction immediately of their impact on the environment. Mike Mikkelborg - Sustainable Fashion Strategy

