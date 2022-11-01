Gift of the Givers supporting Masiphumele community after devastating fire
Lester Kiewet spoke to Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, about the needs of those affected by the blaze.
-
The fire claimed around 140 homes and took 70 firefighters to bring under control.
-
Gift of the Givers is providing aid to those affected.
This is not the first time this community has been affected by destructive fires.
Sooliman commended the Cape Town firefighters who were able to extinguish the flames in around two hours.
Humanitarian organisations are attempting to help community members, specifically school students who are needing to write exams or have lost supplies.
Matrics were affected [and] a lot of other school kids were also affected in terms of uniforms and stationery. So, the moment things settle down we will look at that.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
In addition to this, Sooliman said they will be providing basic necessities such as food, blankets and mattresses and water to those on site for the next five days.
He said that anyone wishing to donate to support the community can contact him on 080 078 6911.
Listen to the audio above more.
