Diesel price hike to have knock-on effect on electricity, food prices?





Lester Kiewit spoke to independent consultant in energy research, Hilton Trollip, and the president of the Truckers Association of South Africa, Mary Phadi, about how this rise in price will affect South Africans.

The diesel hike could impact electricity supply and the transportation of goods .

Eskom uses a significant amount of diesel so this could aggravate the energy crisis.

pixabay.com

According to Trollip, running out of diesel could make the countries electricity crisis even worse.

If what we are actually looking at is people running out globally, which can happen… the first symptom will be a massive price spike which will also put a massive price spike onto our electricity or make load shedding worse. Hilton Trollip, independent consultant in energy research

He said that Eskom runs diesel generators to compensate for low electricity supply and even the price hike causes challenges as this become significantly more expensive to run.

Phadi said that the rising diesel cost will put significant pressure on businesses and drivers as the cost to operate increases significantly.

She said if this continues, we could see less trucks on the road as it will become too expensive to transport goods by truck on the roads.

Listen to the audio above for more.