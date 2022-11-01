Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:20).
Shanghai Disney abruptly locked its gates on Monday, trapping all its visitors inside, after a single person tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone who visited Disneyland since Thursday must provide three negative tests, three days in a row.
This is the latest in a string of bizarre recent lockdowns in China, which still enforces, with an iron fist, its “zero-COVID” policy, despite the rest of the world having moved on from the pandemic.
Right now, about 207 million in 28 cities across China are locked down.
Is this a dream come true, or your worst nightmare? … People are trapped inside the theme park… How long they will be there is difficult to tell…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:20).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_76979590_shanghai-china-april-20-2017-picture-of-the-gate-of-shanghai-disneyland-china.html
