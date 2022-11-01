Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:20).

Shanghai Disney abruptly locked its gates on Monday, trapping all its visitors inside, after a single person tested positive for COVID-19.

Everyone who visited Disneyland since Thursday must provide three negative tests, three days in a row.

This is the latest in a string of bizarre recent lockdowns in China, which still enforces, with an iron fist, its “zero-COVID” policy, despite the rest of the world having moved on from the pandemic.

Right now, about 207 million in 28 cities across China are locked down.

Shanghai Disneyland. © ximagination/123rf.com

Is this a dream come true, or your worst nightmare? … People are trapped inside the theme park… How long they will be there is difficult to tell… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

