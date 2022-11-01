No Cost Transfer programme will be life changing: Cape Town mayor
Clarence Ford spoke to Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis about this programme.
-
The programme will allow the city to take on the transfer fees for council rental flats.
-
They are currently focusing on free standing and semi-detached homes.
The No Cost Transfer programme is available to people who live in council rental flats and gives them a better opportunity to own their home.
Hill-Lewis said that the option to buy these properties has been available but people were deterred by the cost of the transfer.
With the new programme, the City of Cape Town will cover the cost of these transfer fees, he said.
The property will be transferred at zero cost so those people who have been living in those properties… they can become owners of their houses.Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town
The city is currently focusing on 7,500 units, which are stand-alone or semi-detached houses.
This programme will allow people to have these houses, which they may have lived in for their whole lives, as an asset to themselves personally.
This is, I think, life changing. It really advances our programme in undoing the wrong of apartheid by giving people the opportunity to actually own an asset in their own right.Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town
Listen to the audio above for more.
