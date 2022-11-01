The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
On the starting blocks of The Midday Report the seemingly never-ending saga of the suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
During yesterdays proceeding a dramatic turn of events made it appear as though Mkhwebane's legal team had abandoned her, but the suspended Public Protector clarified today that her legal team had not withdrawn its services but rather just merely walked out of proceedings last week.
The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed this morning and presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze to get the latest update on the case.
They have not withdrawn from the process completely. And they're just merely leaving in protest and voicing their disapproval of the decisions of the committee.Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at an anti gender-based violence conference in Midrand.
- Latest on the shocking Finetown shooting.
- Ramaphosa appoints Imtiaz Fazel as Inspector-General of Intelligence.
- Reserve bank Governor Lesetja Kganaygo speaks at WITS.
- Petrol Pump oracle closes its doors but not its messages.
- Elon Musk makes drastic changes to Twitter- will start charging people for their verification badges.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
