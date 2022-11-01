Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Delivered to you every afternoon.

On the starting blocks of The Midday Report the seemingly never-ending saga of the suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

During yesterdays proceeding a dramatic turn of events made it appear as though Mkhwebane's legal team had abandoned her, but the suspended Public Protector clarified today that her legal team had not withdrawn its services but rather just merely walked out of proceedings last week.

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed this morning and presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze to get the latest update on the case.

They have not withdrawn from the process completely. And they're just merely leaving in protest and voicing their disapproval of the decisions of the committee.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at an anti gender-based violence conference in Midrand.
  • Latest on the shocking Finetown shooting.
  • Ramaphosa appoints Imtiaz Fazel as Inspector-General of Intelligence.
  • Reserve bank Governor Lesetja Kganaygo speaks at WITS.
  • Petrol Pump oracle closes its doors but not its messages.
  • Elon Musk makes drastic changes to Twitter- will start charging people for their verification badges.

Scroll up for full audio.




The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin

7 November 2022 12:51 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament

6 November 2022 3:25 PM

Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High

5 November 2022 2:34 PM

The programme at Fish Hoek High School has been suspended after complaints it in fact fuelled racial tensions and left some students traumatised.

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home

29 October 2022 5:33 PM

Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.

