'Wellness is not merely the absence of disease': Head of WC health on wellness
Clarence Ford spoke to head of health in the Western Cape, Dr Keith Cloete, about the need for a focus on wellness.
-
Being healthy requires more than just treating existing diseases.
-
Cloete said there is a need to change our lifestyles to focus on general wellbeing.
FILE: Cloete wants to see a shift in the social norms to prioritise overall wellness. Picture: © splitov27/123rf.com
According to Cloete, the addition of the word wellness is to show that there are other aspects of well-being that are important for functioning rather than just focusing on the spread of disease.
We define wellness as not merely the absence of disease but the ability to maximise your personal potential in all spheres of life.Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape
Focusing on wellness allows people to put their health in the focus to prevent disease rather than only caring for yourself once you are already sick.
Cloete said some common risk factors for poor wellness are diet and exercise, but also notably mental health issues which have become prevalent after the pandemic.
To be healthy and to be well is not only about what you eat and exercise, it is also about relationships, it is also about a mindset.Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape
Cloete added that he wants to see a shift in the social norms to make eating well, exercising and caring for each other and our mental health part of our common behaviour in society.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/splitov27/splitov272111/splitov27211104489/178539608-stethoscope-and-paper-chain-family-on-blue-background-health-insurance-concept.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday
The Waterfront Rotary Club is hosting its annual Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge on 13 November.Read More
What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu
The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea.Read More
We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium
The survival of this iconic specie is a long shot. Nevertheless, there are many people still fighting the good fight.Read More
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return
It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do!Read More
Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.Read More
Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.Read More
Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.Read More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the developing mind.Read More