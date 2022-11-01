'Wellness is not merely the absence of disease': Head of WC health on wellness





Clarence Ford spoke to head of health in the Western Cape, Dr Keith Cloete, about the need for a focus on wellness.

Being healthy requires more than just treating existing diseases .

Cloete said there is a need to change our lifestyles to focus on general wellbeing.

Picture: @ splitov27/123rf.com

According to Cloete, the addition of the word wellness is to show that there are other aspects of well-being that are important for functioning rather than just focusing on the spread of disease.

We define wellness as not merely the absence of disease but the ability to maximise your personal potential in all spheres of life. Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape

Focusing on wellness allows people to put their health in the focus to prevent disease rather than only caring for yourself once you are already sick.

Cloete said some common risk factors for poor wellness are diet and exercise, but also notably mental health issues which have become prevalent after the pandemic.

To be healthy and to be well is not only about what you eat and exercise, it is also about relationships, it is also about a mindset. Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape

Cloete added that he wants to see a shift in the social norms to make eating well, exercising and caring for each other and our mental health part of our common behaviour in society.

