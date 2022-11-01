Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
City installs warning signage after Dalebrook vistors post pics cuddling otter

1 November 2022 12:44 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
City by-laws
Cape clawless Otters

The new signage was installed at the Dalebrook tidal pool on Monday, 31 October 2022.
Copyright: wirestock/123rf
Copyright: wirestock/123rf

Posts began circulating on various social media platforms showing visitors cuddling and handling a Cape Clawless otter at the Dalebrook tidal pool which lies between St James and Kalk Bay.

RELATED: 19 African penguins killed by free-roaming huskies in Simon’s Town

We were disturbed to see these posts, showing multiple bathers holding and cuddling a Cape Clawless otter at the Dalebrook tidal pool. The posts surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, 30 October 2022. I want to remind all visitors to our coastline and coastal amenities that the habitation of wildlife is illegal, and that this always leads to a tragic outcome where somebody gets hurt and the animal is often euthanised. This is a situation we want to avoid at all costs

Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT
otters1jpg

While these otters look cute and cuddly, they are still wild animals, adds CoCT in their statement.

Bites from otters and other wild coastal animals such as seals can cause severe sepsis.

The new signage was installed at the Dalebrook tidal pool on Monday, 31 October 2022.

The City's Coastal By-law requires that the public keep a safe and respectful distance from marine and coastal wildlife at all times, and remove their pets from areas where they encounter any wildlife. The by-law makes provision for the City to act against those who intentionally or negligently interferes with any marine and coastal wildlife.

The City of Cape Town released a list of reminders to which the public must adhere.

  • Do not approach or try and get close to any marine and coastal wildlife. Their natural response will be to defend themselves and this may result in a bite
  • Always keep a respectful distance between yourself and any wildlife to reduce stress on the wildlife. Move away if approached by wildlife
  • Never try and touch, or pose with, any marine and coastal wildlife. This places both you and the wildlife at risk of potential harm
  • Keep dogs under control by keeping them on a leash and well away from all wildlife at all times. Remove pets immediately from any place where coastal wildlife is present
  • Never try and feed any marine and coastal wildlife
  • Do not support the illegal feeding of wildlife for show, such as the seals at the fishing harbours. This is an illegal activity and must not be supported financially, or otherwise

In case of any injured, hurt, or coastal wildlife in distress, kindly contact the City on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline. The appropriate response will be initiated to assist the animal. Members of the public are urged not to act on their own and without authority.

otters2jpg



