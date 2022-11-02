Nosh for Josh hosts first-ever Christmas bake-off for autism
Clarence Ford spoke to the director at Afrosapien Entertainment, Gabrielle Wiener, Miss Western Cape finalist 2023 Chantell Chennesoul Manesa, champion beatboxer Benjiman, Joshua's mom and Sandy about the bake-off.
-
The bake-off is in aid of people with autism and other disabilities.
-
The cost is R150 for a child and a chaperone.
Nosh for Josh is an initiative that aims to bring together special needs children and parents with community bake-offs.
It is about igniting a passion of possibility; it is about uplifting people when you get lifted.Gabrielle Wiener, director at Afrosapien Entertainment
It was started by Joshua who was diagnosed with autism and could not speak at the age of two.
He is now 15 and has a business called Be My Voice - One Cookie at a Time, said his mom.
The bake-off will take place at GrandWest on 12 and 13 November and the cost to enter is R150 for a participant and chaperone.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the cause can sponsor a pair for R150.
Listen to the audio above for more.
