How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires





Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, News24's Assistant Editor for in-depth news.

- Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's new book is called 'The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital’s Gambit and the Rise of the Few’.

- It examines the role of big corporates before, during and after the transition to democracy - and how they helped create the new economic elite.

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

Related stories:

BOOK REVIEW: How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

BOOK REVIEW: How Naspers 'wunderkind' Koos Bekker made his billions

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit about his latest book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few".

Du Toit is News24's Assistant Editor for in-depth news and the author of the best-selling "Stellenbosch Mafia" (2019). He also co-authored "Enemy of the People" (2017), with Adriaan Basson.

The ANC Billionaires is now available in-store and online.@PieterDuToit pic.twitter.com/aqOrJPNI7z ' Jonathan Ball Publishers (@JonathanBallPub) October 31, 2022

Why didn't you call this book 'The ANC Mafia'? queries Whitfield.

It's a good question, du Toit responds, seeing they are "the biggest organised crime syndicate in the country" these days.

RELATED: How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

The book traces how the liberation movement created its economic policy when it came to power and the role played by big business at the time.

In these heady days of ANC battles, the troubles we've got with Eskom, the myriad issues in Joburg with water, the tepid economy... what is easily forgotten is the context of that period, of those awful times in the mid-1980s. Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

In 1985 when Gavin Relly (then executive chair of Anglo American) decided to lead a delegation to go and visit the ANC yes, business was certainly looking after its own commercial interests... but there were a lot of people involved specifically at Anglo American and the broader business environment, that also felt that the country needed to change and they - as business, as capital - had the leverage to start doing that. Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

At this time then-president PW Botha had just had his first stroke and was "completely intransigent" in terms of his refusal to negotiate with the ANC, du Toit reminds us.

Whitfield also makes the point that the majority of those on what was the party's precursor to the NEC were members of the Communist Party.

These leaders in exile were re-entering a world very different to the one at the start of the Struggle.

I was lucky enough to speak to people on all sides of the various divides. The ANC certainly was antagonistic towards capital. When they went into exile... I don't think they were as predisposed to socialism and to communism as they later came to be, but in the 30 years that they were in exile they lived a very closed-off type of life... Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

When secrecy is absolutely crucial to your survival and when you are supported in the midst of a cold war by socialist countries... it's quite natural for the ANC to then become marinated in those economic ideas... Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

What Relly (and co) brought back from Lusaka was that Oliver Tambo and his cohorts were still very much committed to old-fashioned economic ideas... and certainly companies like Anglo American, Rembrandt... would not have been able to survive in an environment like that and they decided to take matters into their own hands. Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

The introduction of GEAR in 1996 is the ANC's macro-economic policy... because in fact there was no bedded-down, explicitly stated policy document... It was the RDP, but the RDP was a loose 'flagration' of social democratic spending ideas... Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

...and Trevor Manuel explained to me that between him, Nelson Mandela who was the head of state, Thabo Mbeki who was actually running things... they decided the parameters on which the new democratic dispensation would have to operate. Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

Manuel said it was a difficult decision to take... 'We knew we would pay a price for it but we thought it was in the best interests of the country'. Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

That's not something we see anymore. We don't see difficult decisions being taken in the national interest which might be contrary to the party-political interest. Pieter du Toit, Author: The ANC Billionaires

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

In September 1985 a group of white South African business leaders travelled to a game lodge in Zambia to meet with the exiled ANC leadership under Oliver Tambo and Thabo Mbeki. The group wanted to establish for themselves who and what the ANC was, and they were led by Gavin Relly, executive chairperson of Anglo American.

The Zambian visit set in motion a coordinated and well-resourced plan by big business to influence political change in South Africa. After the ANC was unbanned, their goal was to ensure the party did not turn the country into a last outpost of socialism.

In The ANC Billionaires top-selling author Pieter du Toit investigates whether secret deals were struck between capital and the liberation movement to ensure the status quo remains in terms of economic policy. He also shows how the ANC was completely unprepared to navigate the intersection between business and politics.

The book draws on first-hand accounts by major role players about the contentious relationship between capital and the ANC before, during and after the country’s transition to democracy.

It also sheds light on the millionaires and billionaires who have benefited from their relationship to the party, and with business. After 1994, a cadre of politically connected businessmen, such as Tokyo Sexwale, Cyril Ramaphosa, Saki Macozoma and Patrice Motsepe, emerged who had access to preferential empowerment deals brokered by companies like Anglo American – all became very wealthy.

The one thing these individuals have in common is the ANC - the party of government and patronage.