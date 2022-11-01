'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy specialist Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity at Ninety One.
- US President Joe Biden has accused major oil companies of "war profiteering" and raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax.
- Biden's comments come as South Africa faces more fuel price increases overnight, with a particularly stiff hike for diesel.
US President Joe Biden has hinted at imposing a windfall tax on major oil companies - he's accused them of "war profiteering".
He criticised the big players for making record profits while refusing to lower prices at the pump for the American people.
BP has just posted profits of $8.2 billion (around R150 billion) for the third quarter of 2022.
Biden's comments come as South Africa faces more fuel price increases overnight, with a particularly stiff hike for diesel.
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy specialist Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity within the Multi-Asset team at Ninety One.
With the rising pressure on consumers this is a politically sensitive issue in many countries at the moment Nelson points out.
Pump prices in the US are always a hot political topic comments Nelson, not least ahead of the country's midterm elections.
I happen to think that Joe Biden's attitude and his statements are hopelessly mixed up - on the one hand he's castigating these companies for making too much money and talking about taxing them excessively; on the other hand he wants them to be spending more and producing more.Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One
The quickest way to disincentivize big corporates from actually spending money and generating profits is to tax them more heavily... so he's trying to have it both ways.Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One
Nelson emphasizes that the energy industry is extremely cyclical - right now an oil "scarcity" is being driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other issues
He also makes the point that it is these big oil companies that will be the drivers of a transition to low carbon energy.
These companies were in the gutter two or three years ago... now they're making excess profits. We need these companies to drive the energy transition. They spend hundreds of billions collectively on CapEx every year in the energy system - we need to direct that towards low carbon... and taxing them excessively at this point is not the way to incentivize that transition.Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One
Nelson says a much more intelligent approach would be, for example, to tax them if they do not plough their profits into green energy.
These are businesses that, if they can transition effectively, will be massive drivers and enablers of the transition to a low carbon economy... We've got to be careful not to drive them back in themselves and stop them from spending the money where they need to spend it.Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yakobchuk/yakobchuk2005/yakobchuk200500017/146578888-three-oil-barrels-with-a-red-up-arrow-on-world-map-background-rising-oil-prices-.jpg
More from Business
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative.Read More
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One.Read More
SA's ailing economy prepares for another crippling national public sector strike
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank.Read More
COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!'
Can humanity work together to avoid irreversible climate chaos? Can we change fast enough?Read More
Team Cape Town in the UK to convince investors of opportunities in Mother City
Cape Town Tourism and the Cape Town Economic Growth Directorate met with UK travel industry leaders to discuss opportunitiesRead More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
More from World
Eco-activists strike again, throwing pea soup at Van Goghs 'The Sower'
Eco-activists have been aiming to get their climate change message heard by throwing food at world-famous art works.Read More
Britain is becoming like a madhouse! – Albanian PM on migrant crisis
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says the UK is fuelling xenophobia by calling the migrant crisis "an invasion".Read More
COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!'
Can humanity work together to avoid irreversible climate chaos? Can we change fast enough?Read More
'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament
Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other
Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul.Read More
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside
Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'.Read More
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.Read More
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.Read More