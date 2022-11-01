Streaming issues? Report here
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?

1 November 2022 5:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Fuel prices
The Money Show
Oil prices
Bruce Whitfield
BP
Joe Biden
Oil companies
Ninety One
oil profits
Tom Nelson
windfall tax
cost of living crisis
war profiteering

Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy specialist Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity at Ninety One.

- US President Joe Biden has accused major oil companies of "war profiteering" and raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax.

- Biden's comments come as South Africa faces more fuel price increases overnight, with a particularly stiff hike for diesel.

US President Joe Biden has hinted at imposing a windfall tax on major oil companies - he's accused them of "war profiteering".

He criticised the big players for making record profits while refusing to lower prices at the pump for the American people.

BP has just posted profits of $8.2 billion (around R150 billion) for the third quarter of 2022.

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com
© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

Biden's comments come as South Africa faces more fuel price increases overnight, with a particularly stiff hike for diesel.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy specialist Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity within the Multi-Asset team at Ninety One.

With the rising pressure on consumers this is a politically sensitive issue in many countries at the moment Nelson points out.

Pump prices in the US are always a hot political topic comments Nelson, not least ahead of the country's midterm elections.

I happen to think that Joe Biden's attitude and his statements are hopelessly mixed up - on the one hand he's castigating these companies for making too much money and talking about taxing them excessively; on the other hand he wants them to be spending more and producing more.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

The quickest way to disincentivize big corporates from actually spending money and generating profits is to tax them more heavily... so he's trying to have it both ways.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

Nelson emphasizes that the energy industry is extremely cyclical - right now an oil "scarcity" is being driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other issues

He also makes the point that it is these big oil companies that will be the drivers of a transition to low carbon energy.

These companies were in the gutter two or three years ago... now they're making excess profits. We need these companies to drive the energy transition. They spend hundreds of billions collectively on CapEx every year in the energy system - we need to direct that towards low carbon... and taxing them excessively at this point is not the way to incentivize that transition.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

Nelson says a much more intelligent approach would be, for example, to tax them if they do not plough their profits into green energy.

These are businesses that, if they can transition effectively, will be massive drivers and enablers of the transition to a low carbon economy... We've got to be careful not to drive them back in themselves and stop them from spending the money where they need to spend it.

Tom Nelson, Head of Thematic Equity - Ninety One

Scroll up to listen to the interview




