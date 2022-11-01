Godongwana tightens screws on Eskom with conditions tied to debt takeover





Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.

When the Finance Minister announced in his Mid Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that Treasury would be taking over some of Eskom's debt, he did make it clear this was tied to certain conditions.

On Monday however, Enoch Godongwana spelled out more detail about the conditionality involved.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

Addressing the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), the Minister emphasized that South Africa needs more reliable power sources which include gas and nuclear.

This will include an investment in "old reliable technologies" like nuclear and gas, he said.

It appeared that the Finance Minister is now digging in his heels a tad after his mini-budget.

He asks Montalto to comment on whether it's appropriate for government to be intervening in decision-making at a state-owned enterprise (SOE).

It absolutely is says Montalto, pointing out that government is a shareholder in Eskom.

They ultimately own Eskom. It is the shareholder's responsibility to ensure that it's all tied up - the operations, the wider policy, etcetera. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

The idea of conditionality certainly isn't new... We should remember that there was a larger change even as far back as 2020 between Treasury and SOEs... a much harder line... Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

So this is all part of a much bigger push around conditionality, around ensuring there isn't a hazard from bailouts... That's why you've seen the discussion on Eskom, the structuring going on around the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project... Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

The basis of conditionality for Eskom would be around the pure issue of whether it is being run efficiently as a company or SOE Montalto says.

He believes the Minister's latest comments should be discounted "to a degree".

... what the Minister said I think took a lot of people by surprise. It was very much off-script, an off-the-cuff remark... I don't think that's going to form the basis of conditionality and it can't. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

It's more the wider factors we should concentrate on around the debt swap. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

