Godongwana tightens screws on Eskom with conditions tied to debt takeover
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.
When the Finance Minister announced in his Mid Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that Treasury would be taking over some of Eskom's debt, he did make it clear this was tied to certain conditions.
On Monday however, Enoch Godongwana spelled out more detail about the conditionality involved.
Addressing the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), the Minister emphasized that South Africa needs more reliable power sources which include gas and nuclear.
This will include an investment in "old reliable technologies" like nuclear and gas, he said.
RELATED Godongwana: Eskom to get between R133bn & R260bn in debt relief in 2023
It appeared that the Finance Minister is now digging in his heels a tad after his mini-budget.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.
He asks Montalto to comment on whether it's appropriate for government to be intervening in decision-making at a state-owned enterprise (SOE).
It absolutely is says Montalto, pointing out that government is a shareholder in Eskom.
They ultimately own Eskom. It is the shareholder's responsibility to ensure that it's all tied up - the operations, the wider policy, etcetera.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
The idea of conditionality certainly isn't new... We should remember that there was a larger change even as far back as 2020 between Treasury and SOEs... a much harder line...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
So this is all part of a much bigger push around conditionality, around ensuring there isn't a hazard from bailouts... That's why you've seen the discussion on Eskom, the structuring going on around the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
The basis of conditionality for Eskom would be around the pure issue of whether it is being run efficiently as a company or SOE Montalto says.
He believes the Minister's latest comments should be discounted "to a degree".
... what the Minister said I think took a lot of people by surprise. It was very much off-script, an off-the-cuff remark... I don't think that's going to form the basis of conditionality and it can't.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
It's more the wider factors we should concentrate on around the debt swap.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Montalto
More from Business
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative.Read More
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One.Read More
SA's ailing economy prepares for another crippling national public sector strike
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank.Read More
COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!'
Can humanity work together to avoid irreversible climate chaos? Can we change fast enough?Read More
Team Cape Town in the UK to convince investors of opportunities in Mother City
Cape Town Tourism and the Cape Town Economic Growth Directorate met with UK travel industry leaders to discuss opportunitiesRead More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
More from Local
Disability awareness month: does our law ensure accessibility?
November is Disability Awareness Month, so how accessible is South Africa and where do we need improvements?Read More
We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium
The survival of this iconic specie is a long shot. Nevertheless, there are many people still fighting the good fight.Read More
What is the state of our public transport industries?
Public transport is essential for many but some commuters feel that they put their lives in harm's way when accessing the sector.Read More
It’s painful to hear your ancestors hurt people: Diversity trainer
Asanda Ngoasheng, the diversity trainer at the centre of racial tensions at Fish Hoek High, explains herself and her methods.Read More
Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.Read More
[WATCH] Laugh or cry? SAns can't get enough of latest SAPS drill mix-up
Another police service drill has gone viral, for all the wrong reasons.Read More
Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.Read More
Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.Read More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More