Ferial Haffajee’s Days of Zondo – a deep dive into the drivers of corruption
Clarence Ford spoke to Ferial Haffajee, Author and Daily Maverick associate editor.
CAPE TOWN: On 2 November 2016, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that former president Jacob Zuma establish a formal investigation into state capture following widely reported graft.
Three years after the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture also dubbed the ‘Zondo Commission’ Haffejee detangles the vast depth of corruption to a nation devastated by an increasing hallowing of state entities.
From the Gupta family to former president Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule to Bosasa’s Angelo Agrizzi, numerous ministers, associates and political giants – the book maps out timelines and interactions between these individuals to illustrate the machine of malfeasance.
As a journalist she interacted, processed and wrote about the findings of the commission often with haste.
Motivated to make sense of the commission’s findings, she penned the book to understand the gravity of what happened.
I needed to go back to make sense of it, to study, to understand it’s importance.Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick associate editor
She shares a consensus of her findings which shows the vehicle of state capture as a triangulation between the African National Congress (ANC) private companies and the tender system.
This modus operandi to keep funds in the ANC’s circulation was largely harrowed when The Political Party Funding Act came into effect in April 2021, she explained.
It also highlights the party's poor performance in the 2021 municipal elections.
The ANC simply did not have enough money to adequately campaign, she said.
Companies would get tenders and then they would pay it back to the ANC through donations.Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick associate editor
