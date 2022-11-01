'Gangs have infiltrated the very top management of SAPS in the Western Cape'
Clarence Ford interviews Eldred de Klerk, a senior policing specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
CAPE TOWN: Authorities may soon launch an inquiry into the alleged infiltration of the South African Police Service by gangs in the Western Cape.
Premier Alan Winde has asked the provincial police ombud to launch an investigation into the relationship between the police and gangs.
Last month, Judge Daniel Thulare produced a damning written judgement in the Western Cape High Court, detailing the infiltration by gangs of the top management structures of SAPS in the province.
His judgment further stated that the gangs had protection and assistance from corrupt members of the police.
RELATED: 'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape'
They [gangsters embedded in SAPS] get enough of a warning to change their strategies or move their stocks or to skip off to other areas… They are much more determined, much more cooperative, and they are a lot more agile…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
As of today, we have a new inspector general of intelligence… That office now needs to kick into gear…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
We lack public governance of our state security agencies… Outright criminal activity has stripped the state at all levels of its capability to serve its citizens well… We need critical public engagement…Eldred de Klerk, senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Ford interviewed De Klerk – scroll up to listen.
