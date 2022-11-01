J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year
J.R.R Tolkien, the famed author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, is the world’s richest dead celebrity, according to Forbes.
He earned R9 billion so far this year from the sale of Middle-Earth Enterprises, the company that owns exclusive rights to the two novels and any elements that spin-off from them.
Tolkien, who was born in 1892 in Bloemfontein, died of pneumonia in 1973.
Top-five best-paid dead celebs so far this year:
-
J.R.R. Tolkien – R9 billion
-
Kobe Bryant – R7.2 billion
-
David Bowie – R4.5 billion
-
Elvis Presley – R2 billion
-
James Brown – R1.8 billion
Roald Dahl was the top-earning dead celeb in 2021, making R9.3 billion.
Michael Jackson topped the list every year from 2010 to 2020, except for 2012 when he came second after Elizabeth Taylor.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171543857_galle-sri-lanka-04-07-2021-the-hobbit-by-j-r-r-tolkien-world-famous-lord-of-the-rings-prelude-novel-.html?vti=m55cmu03cg0n3xhvq5-2-190
Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the developing mind.Read More
