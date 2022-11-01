Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year

1 November 2022 2:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Forbes
dead celebrities
J.R.R. Tolkien

The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

J.R.R Tolkien, the famed author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, is the world’s richest dead celebrity, according to Forbes.

He earned R9 billion so far this year from the sale of Middle-Earth Enterprises, the company that owns exclusive rights to the two novels and any elements that spin-off from them.

Tolkien, who was born in 1892 in Bloemfontein, died of pneumonia in 1973.

© nilankasampath/123rf.com
© nilankasampath/123rf.com

Top-five best-paid dead celebs so far this year:

  • J.R.R. Tolkien – R9 billion

  • Kobe Bryant – R7.2 billion

  • David Bowie – R4.5 billion

  • Elvis Presley – R2 billion

  • James Brown – R1.8 billion

Roald Dahl was the top-earning dead celeb in 2021, making R9.3 billion.

Michael Jackson topped the list every year from 2010 to 2020, except for 2012 when he came second after Elizabeth Taylor.




1 November 2022 2:45 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Forbes
dead celebrities
J.R.R. Tolkien

