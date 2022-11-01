UWC debuts new TV show on Cape Town TV
Pippa Hudson spoke to Gasant Abarder, spokesperson for the University of the Western Cape on what the TV programme will entail.
- The University of the Western Cape (UWC)’s Tv programme UWC On Air will broadcast on 1 November 2022 at 9pm on Cape Town TV
- It is available free-to-air on Cape Town TV and nationally on DStv channel 263
Gasant Abarder, media and marketing manger of the university had the idea of the TV show two years ago.
It is born as a response of email fatigue experienced by students and staff whose inboxes are inundated with constant updates by the institution.
So we decided can we turn these notices and content and stories into a TV platform once a week for 10 minutes just for the campus...Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson
The 30-minute programme will update people with university notices, information and human-interest stories and is open to anyone who would like to view it.
It appeals to everybody; we are not going to bombard people with academic speak. But, we want to be current if there’s consumer issues can we got one of our university experts to unpack it.Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson
The initiative will allow for greater student representation through student-led media platforms.
Abarder said UWC’s students – specifically those in media and humanities - will also be privy to hands-on experience through this programme.
Typically, we are going to use UWC On Air to train them on media law, on contracting law with broadcaster, on copyright.Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/uwconline1/photos/2681294725355111
More from Lifestyle
Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday
The Waterfront Rotary Club is hosting its annual Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge on 13 November.Read More
What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu
The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea.Read More
We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium
The survival of this iconic specie is a long shot. Nevertheless, there are many people still fighting the good fight.Read More
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return
It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do!Read More
Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.Read More
Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.Read More
Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.Read More
[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.Read More
Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the developing mind.Read More