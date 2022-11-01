UWC debuts new TV show on Cape Town TV





Pippa Hudson spoke to Gasant Abarder, spokesperson for the University of the Western Cape on what the TV programme will entail.

- The University of the Western Cape (UWC)’s Tv programme UWC On Air will broadcast on 1 November 2022 at 9pm on Cape Town TV

- It is available free-to-air on Cape Town TV and nationally on DStv channel 263

FILE: University of the Western Cape launches Television programme called 'UWC On Air' on 1 November 2022. Picture: The University of the Western Cape/Facebook.

Gasant Abarder, media and marketing manger of the university had the idea of the TV show two years ago.

It is born as a response of email fatigue experienced by students and staff whose inboxes are inundated with constant updates by the institution.

So we decided can we turn these notices and content and stories into a TV platform once a week for 10 minutes just for the campus... Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson

The 30-minute programme will update people with university notices, information and human-interest stories and is open to anyone who would like to view it.

It appeals to everybody; we are not going to bombard people with academic speak. But, we want to be current if there’s consumer issues can we got one of our university experts to unpack it. Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson

The initiative will allow for greater student representation through student-led media platforms.

Abarder said UWC’s students – specifically those in media and humanities - will also be privy to hands-on experience through this programme.

Typically, we are going to use UWC On Air to train them on media law, on contracting law with broadcaster, on copyright. Gasant Abarder, UWC spokesperson

