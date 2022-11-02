Streaming issues? Report here
Fazel’s role as IGI will strengthen oversight of intelligence services - Hunter

2 November 2022 4:42 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
SCOPA
State Security Agency
Cyril Ramaphosa
National Assembly
Imtiaz Fazel
Inspector-General of Intelligence

He assumed his position which monitors three wings of the intelligence services from 1 November.

John Maytham spoke to Murray Hunter, former Advocacy Officer at Right to Know, on the appointment of Imtiaz Fazel as Inspector-General of Intelligence.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the appointment of Imtiaz Fazel as the new Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) on Tuesday.

- Fazel, the current deputy director-general of Home Affairs, will serve as the IGI for five years.

- The approval followed a public process in which 25 candidates applied for the position. Twelve candidates were shortlisted and interviewed by the joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI)

The National Assembly on Tuesday, 13 Sepember 2022, unanimously recommended Imtiaz Fazel be appointed as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
The National Assembly on Tuesday, 13 Sepember 2022, unanimously recommended Imtiaz Fazel be appointed as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.

The Inspector-General will monitor and review the operations of three wings of intelligence services, including the State Security Agency (SSA), military intelligence and the Crime Intelligence division of the South African police.

Murray Hunter, former Advocacy Officer at Right to Know, described Fazel's role as an oversight inspector of intelligence services.

It’s basically a public watch dog of the intelligence agency.

Murray Hunter, former Advocacy Officer at Right to Know

Having also served as a former deputy director-general at the SSA and as a ministerial adviser on intelligence, Fazel has extensive experience in the intelligence sector.

He assumed his position, which monitors three wings of the intelligence services, from 1 November.

His appointment is a very important control mechanism as it assists in ensuring that the SSA and other spy agencies do not abuse their power, Hunter explained.

Unfortunately, not the strongest and most robust office, it’s one that many people haven’t heard of. That exactly is the heart of the problem. We need to have better oversight, we need to have a stronger institution, we need to have more oversight of the oversight institutions themselves to make sure that it’s doing its job and is protected from interference.

Murray Hunter, former Advocacy Officer at Right to Know

He argued that intelligence oversight that does not compromise security and is important because total secrecy - which is a traditional practice for intelligence services in other countries - begets political in-fighting, corruption, abuse of power and a lack of legitimacy in primary services provided.

The IGI is there to be able to kind of tear behind the code of secrecy where the rest of us can’t on our behalf.

Murray Hunter, former Advocacy Officer at Right to Know

Listen to the full audio above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
