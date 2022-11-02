Bring back death penalty for extreme cases of GBV - NSMSA
Africa Melane spoke to representative for KwaZulu-Natal at National (GBV) Shelter Movement of South Africa, Nadia Munsamy, about what change we need to see to prevent the scourge of gender-based violence in our country.
The summit aims to take action on GBV and femicide in South Africa.
Munsamy said we need to see actual consequences for perpetrators.
Munsamy said that this summit is a step in the right direction to hopefully incite real change in our country rather than just speaking about what needs to be done.
I am glad the government has finally taken the initiative to take some action with regards to gender-based violence.Nadia Munsamy, representative for KwaZulu-Natal at National (GBV) Shelter Movement of South Africa
Some of the action she said that we need to see is correct penalties and punishments for the perpetrators of these crimes.
While she said the necessary punishment will depend on the severity of the case, she does believe there should be a return of the death penalty for extreme cases.
If a man had to rape and murder a woman, then of course the death penalty should be brought in, definitely.Nadia Munsamy, representative for KwaZulu-Natal at National (GBV) Shelter Movement of South Africa
At this stage, South Africa has an extremely low conviction rate for gender-based violence related crimes, which could contribute to the sheer number of incidents.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Bring back death penalty for extreme cases of GBV - NSMSA
