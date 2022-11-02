How transformed Cissie Gool House is attempting to address homelessness in CT
Lester Kiewit spoke to Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member, Bevil Lucas, about this project tackling homelessness.
-
Cissie Gool House is a boarding house set up in place of an abandoned hospital.
-
This was created to tackle homelessness in the area.
The transformation of the old Woodstock Hospital into Cissie Gool House started as a way to hold the city accountable for housing the homeless in Cape Town.
Our view has always been that there is a building that lends itself for conversion [to meet] a housing need.Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader
Cissie Gool House now has more than 300 families living in it but setting up this living space has come with its share of issues, with some referring to it as an opportunistic occupation.
However, Lucas said that housing is a crisis in the city that is not being addressed adequately and they saw this as a political tactic to initiate change.
He said they have done the best they can to ensure this space is a safe and welcoming space for all that live in it.
Their safety measures were put to the test by a fire, which Lucas said they managed very well and there were no tragic losses.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @CapeTalk/Twitter
More from Local
Zuma & his lawyers using Koen recusal angle to force Downer's removal - Maughan
The arguments to whether or not Judge Piet Koen should recuse himself from the Jacob Zuma arms deal case have been submitted.Read More
Disability awareness month: does our law ensure accessibility?
November is Disability Awareness Month, so how accessible is South Africa and where do we need improvements?Read More
We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium
The survival of this iconic specie is a long shot. Nevertheless, there are many people still fighting the good fight.Read More
What is the state of our public transport industries?
Public transport is essential for many but some commuters feel that they put their lives in harm's way when accessing the sector.Read More
It’s painful to hear your ancestors hurt people: Diversity trainer
Asanda Ngoasheng, the diversity trainer at the centre of racial tensions at Fish Hoek High, explains herself and her methods.Read More
Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.Read More
[WATCH] Laugh or cry? SAns can't get enough of latest SAPS drill mix-up
Another police service drill has gone viral, for all the wrong reasons.Read More
Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.Read More
Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.Read More