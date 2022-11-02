The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully. 8 November 2022 3:16 PM
Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings. 8 November 2022 2:27 PM
'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error Matric finals are expected to be difficult, what is not expected is for a question to be literally impossible because of an error. 8 November 2022 12:45 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni Delivered to you every afternoon. 8 November 2022 2:00 PM
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants tryi... 6 November 2022 3:25 PM
View all Politics
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ? 8 November 2022 2:17 PM
We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow. 8 November 2022 1:15 PM
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator' Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act? 8 November 2022 10:10 AM
View all Business
International Stamp Exhibition comes to the Cape Town Convention Centre The International Stamp Exhibition will be taking place from 8 November to 12 November at the Cape Town International Convention C... 8 November 2022 12:54 PM
25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation featu... 8 November 2022 10:40 AM
Club’s ‘name and shame’ of patrons is 'defensible': Digital law expert “Defamation can be defensible,’’ said Digital Law Company CEO, Emma Sadleir. 8 November 2022 10:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair 'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth. 8 November 2022 9:21 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. 4 November 2022 8:22 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Eco-activists strike again, throwing pea soup at Van Goghs 'The Sower' Eco-activists have been aiming to get their climate change message heard by throwing food at world-famous art works. 7 November 2022 3:31 PM
Britain is becoming like a madhouse! – Albanian PM on migrant crisis Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says the UK is fuelling xenophobia by calling the migrant crisis "an invasion". 7 November 2022 2:14 PM
COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!' Can humanity work together to avoid irreversible climate chaos? Can we change fast enough? 7 November 2022 8:52 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
City of Ekurhuleni mayor

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Is the Ekurhuleni Municipality getting a new executive mayor? That's the question on The Midday Report today.

In the lead-up to a special council meeting to be held in the municipality, that's the main question many are asking, and the political parties involved are being very mum on the whole affair. Councillors for the EFF and the ANC have been especially tight-lipped and vague about what it is they plan to do.

EWN'S Nkosikhona Duma was on the scene trying to achieve some hint as to the possible outcome but was unable to pierce the veil of obfuscation presented by the region's local politicians.

You can’t pre-empt what is going to happen in council. So I think everyone, including yourself as the press, must just relax for now and allow the process to unfold.

Leshaka Manamela, EFF Regional Secretary

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • The R280 million Estina Dairy Farm corruption case has been postponed.
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry continues.
  • Mandela funeral scandal returns to the High Court in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape.
  • Day two of the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.
  • Will the public sector wage strike go ahead?
  • Politricking podcast - Tshidi Madia speaks to Fikile Mbalula.
  • Water restrictions have lifted, Rand Water announces water supply has been fully restored.

Scroll up for full audio.




2 November 2022 2:48 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
City of Ekurhuleni mayor

More from Politics

Former Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni

8 November 2022 2:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin

7 November 2022 12:51 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of France's National Assembly building in Paris @ hypnocreative/123rf.com

'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament

6 November 2022 3:25 PM

Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High

5 November 2022 2:34 PM

The programme at Fish Hoek High School has been suspended after complaints it in fact fuelled racial tensions and left some students traumatised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com

US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

Lifestyle Sport

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him

Business Lifestyle

'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error

Local

EWN Highlights

Godongwana denies setting transformation back by promulgating new BEE rules

8 November 2022 5:33 PM

How African scientists are leading the charge in mitigating the climate crisis

8 November 2022 4:43 PM

Court finds 'Ekurhuleni serial rapist' guilty, case postponed to 8 Dec

8 November 2022 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA