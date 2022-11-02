The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality
Is the Ekurhuleni Municipality getting a new executive mayor? That's the question on The Midday Report today.
In the lead-up to a special council meeting to be held in the municipality, that's the main question many are asking, and the political parties involved are being very mum on the whole affair. Councillors for the EFF and the ANC have been especially tight-lipped and vague about what it is they plan to do.
EWN'S Nkosikhona Duma was on the scene trying to achieve some hint as to the possible outcome but was unable to pierce the veil of obfuscation presented by the region's local politicians.
You can’t pre-empt what is going to happen in council. So I think everyone, including yourself as the press, must just relax for now and allow the process to unfold.Leshaka Manamela, EFF Regional Secretary
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- The R280 million Estina Dairy Farm corruption case has been postponed.
- Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane inquiry continues.
- Mandela funeral scandal returns to the High Court in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape.
- Day two of the Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.
- Will the public sector wage strike go ahead?
- Politricking podcast - Tshidi Madia speaks to Fikile Mbalula.
- Water restrictions have lifted, Rand Water announces water supply has been fully restored.
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter
The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin
'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament
Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.
WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High
The programme at Fish Hoek High School has been suspended after complaints it in fact fuelled racial tensions and left some students traumatised.
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post
On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
