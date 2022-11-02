If we don't see a zero DNA backlog in Jan, it'll be quickly apparent: Lynch
Lester Kiewit spoke to founder of the DNA Project, Vanessa Lynch about this statement and what needs to happen with forensic testing.
-
Lynch said it seems confusing how this was reduced so drastically.
-
Cele said they hope to see the backlog reduced to zero in the first quarter next year.
This DNA analysis backlog, allegedly caused by administrative issues, has made it extremely difficult for victims to receive justice for crimes against them.
Lynch said that the numbers do seem to be confusing, especially considering that there are only two operational forensic laboratories.
She added that there should be more transparency and authenticity with the meaning of the figures that have been expressed, as it will be exposed quickly if that is not an accurate representation.
Government is not doing themselves a favour, if in fact the total number is not 71 000 and if we are not going to see a zero backlog in January, we will see that very quickly.Vanessa Lynch, founder of the DNA Project
However, she said that we should give credit to the forensic laboratories as they have been working tirelessly to reduce the backlog.
We have to give credit where credit is due, and the forensic science laboratory has addressed the backlog, they are working full-time to reduce it.Vanessa Lynch, founder of the DNA Project
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123595917_scientific-police-opens-with-scissors-a-bag-of-evidence-of-a-crime-in-scientific-laboratory.html
