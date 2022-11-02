'We do not see substantive justice for corruption': The Unaccountables author
Lester Kiewet spoke to author Hennie Van Vuuren about his co-authored release, the Unaccountables, which takes a look at corruption in South Africa.
-
The book profiles 35 parties implicated in economic crime but who have never been held to account.
-
Van Vuuren said that corruption has been prevalent in our country for many years.
Open Secrets is a non-profit organisation which has been investigating corruption and wrote a book detailing some of the parties that have exploited the country over the years.
What we have done is we have, together with 10 or 15 of our colleagues, have profiled about 35 of the corporations, the individuals, the institutions, who have failed us as a public.Hennie Van Vuuren, OpenSecrets director and author
Van Vuuren said that corruption has been festering in South Africa for many years, but in most cases, we do not see any real justice.
What we are not seeing is the substantive justice for a whole array of crimes over many years.Hennie Van Vuuren, OpenSecrets director and author
This book was created after years of research into the economic crimes of South Africa’s rich and powerful that have seen no justice.
The book will officially be launched at Exclusive books in Constantia on Wednesday.
Listen to the audio above for more.
