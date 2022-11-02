Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
No Items to show
Support pre-loved fashion at Cape Town's biannual Spring Stylist Sale

2 November 2022
by Ruth Smith

Sustainability is one of the top motivators for the push towards pre-loved fashion.

Cape Town's biannual Spring Stylist Sale is back this weekend, bringing you spring cleaning deals and flower power vibes.

They have a fantastic line-up of Cape Town’s greatest stylists, fashion lovers and brands, selling their barely worn, pre-loved, last-of-the-season and sample items.

You'll be able to find brands like Merwe Mode, Better Half, Glory Daze, Gold Bottom and Yellow Jewellery.

Meet influencers like Lou from ‘Loving the look babe’ & friends, Nicci Watson, Robynne Kahn, Andrea Klo, and so many more!

The rails will be filled with anything from clothes and jewellery to homeware. Swing by for bargains, enjoy the music, admire the majestic mountain views, or stop by to say "Hi" and to find out more.

Everyone is welcome, but remember to bring cash!

WHEN AND WHERE Saturday, 5 November 2022 1 Booth Road, Woodstock (3rd floor) 10am - 3pm

CLICK HERE for updates


This article first appeared on KFM : Support pre-loved fashion at Cape Town's biannual Spring Stylist Sale




