Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:46).

Right now, Taylor Swift (32) occupies every slot in the US top 10.

Midnights - her new album, is the fastest-selling release so far this year with all 13 tracks currently in the top 15.

The track “Anti-Hero” is number one.

Midnights has so far sold 1.4 million copies of which over a million was on vinyl and CD.

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

It’s not the same! In 1964 [when the Beatles had eight singles in the top 10) you had to go out and separately buy eight Beatles singles from records stores… Nowadays… you just casually download the album, and that counts as buying each one of those tracks individually… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

I’m not sure we can take the singles' charts remotely seriously anymore… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:46).