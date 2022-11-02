Woodstock turnaround is bringing new life to the suburb





Lester Kiewit spoke to chief executive officer of the Woodstock Improvement District - Gene Lohrentz, and Ward 57 Councillor - Yusuf Mohamed about the changes Woodstock has seen.

The Woodstock Improvement District has done significant work to improve the suburb .

While the change is not perfect, it has gone a long way in making a safer environment.

According to Lohrentz, the goal of the Woodstock Improvement District is to create a public space that old and new residents can feel comfortable and safe in.

He said that it not only Woodstock that has been transforming, but other areas, and the approach to the inner city has gone through significant reform.

While some change is necessary, he also acknowledges that there are some issues such as gentrification and housing problems in the area.

Woodstock has changed. I cannot say it is all good and all bad. Our job as the improvement district is to provide that top up service, that municipal service in that area. Gene Lohrentz, CEO of the Woodstock Improvement District

Through all the development in the area, there has still been a fair amount of crime, but according to Mohamed, this is largely opportunistic rather than related to gangsterism.

He said that Lohrentz has played a significant role in keeping an eye on crime and creating a network of neighbours to reduce criminal activity.

