'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:08
Error in National Senior Certificate Maths Exam paper
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 13:15
On the couch: International Stamp Exhibition in Cape Town from 8 to 12 November at CTICC2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kevin Lodge
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Travel: Tips for airline travel in turbulent times
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Erica Liebenberg
Today at 14:10
Advice: Family Matters: OCD in teenagers: A qualitative research study from Stellenbosch University
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katia Pestana
Today at 14:35
Season 11 of The Galileo Open Air Cinema!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andi Ash - Managing Director at Galileo Open Air Cinema
Today at 14:50
Music with Jan Bloukaas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jan Bloukaas
Today at 15:20
Tattoo bars cop hopeful from joining SAPS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 16:20
UCT appoints judges to investigate VC and Chairperson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 16:33
The Muizenberg Beach Huts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eddie Andrews
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27 Section27 attorney, Zeenat Sujee, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant learners. 8 November 2022 8:04 AM
Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers Thousands of learners across the country started their National Senior Certificate examinations (NSC) last week. 8 November 2022 5:39 AM
Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice. 8 November 2022 5:20 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants tryi... 6 November 2022 3:25 PM
WCED suspends 'diversity intervention' after race row erupts at Fish Hoek High The programme at Fish Hoek High School has been suspended after complaints it in fact fuelled racial tensions and left some studen... 5 November 2022 2:34 PM
View all Politics
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money se... 7 November 2022 7:27 PM
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi. 7 November 2022 6:43 PM
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 7 November 2022 5:31 PM
View all Business
Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair 'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth. 8 November 2022 9:21 AM
Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday The Waterfront Rotary Club is hosting its annual Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge on 13 November. 7 November 2022 3:04 PM
What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea. 7 November 2022 1:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. 4 November 2022 8:22 AM
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Eco-activists strike again, throwing pea soup at Van Goghs 'The Sower' Eco-activists have been aiming to get their climate change message heard by throwing food at world-famous art works. 7 November 2022 3:31 PM
Britain is becoming like a madhouse! – Albanian PM on migrant crisis Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says the UK is fuelling xenophobia by calling the migrant crisis "an invasion". 7 November 2022 2:14 PM
COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!' Can humanity work together to avoid irreversible climate chaos? Can we change fast enough? 7 November 2022 8:52 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

2 November 2022 8:23 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Word of the year
Collins Dictionary
permacrisis

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year.

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

COID, war, climate disasters, a tanking economy, political instability, global insecurity and a sense of impending doom.

The Collins Dictionary says there's a single word for all of this - permacrisis.

The word is defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity", which some argue is an accurate summary of the past few years, with 2022, particularly an awful year.

Other words that made the top 10 include partygate, refering to the scandal of social gatherings in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.

Kyiv made the list after the name of the Ukrainian capital came to symbolise the country's stand against Russian aggression.

Quiet quitting is also on the list and is described as doing basic duties at work but no more in protest.

And there's also splooting - the act of lying flat on the stomach on a cool surface with legs stretched out as a way of countering unusually high temperatures.

Cats, dogs, cows, polar bears and squirrels and some humans have been spotted splooting on social media this year.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year




2 November 2022 8:23 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Word of the year
Collins Dictionary
permacrisis

More from Lifestyle

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

'We cannot do magic': Are social workers suffering from burnout?

8 November 2022 9:52 AM

Social work is not an easy career and many social workers may suffer burnout from the intensity of their jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sonia Booth accompanied by her husband Matthew, seen here at the launch of her first publication 'How to reinvent yourself & stay relevant'. Image: EWN Contributor @ImLooLou

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

8 November 2022 9:21 AM

'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 Waterfront Canal Challenge. Picture: facebook.com/WaterfrontCanalChallenge

Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday

7 November 2022 3:04 PM

The Waterfront Rotary Club is hosting its annual Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge on 13 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu

7 November 2022 1:27 PM

The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African penguins in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: © surz/123rf.com

We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium

7 November 2022 12:46 PM

The survival of this iconic specie is a long shot. Nevertheless, there are many people still fighting the good fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return

7 November 2022 8:33 AM

It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Phuti Mmotla, Starbucks EMEA Barista Champion 2022, from video posted on stories.starbucks.com/

Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa

6 November 2022 4:34 PM

Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of firefighters rescuing a cat up a pole in Kensington posted by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video

6 November 2022 12:14 PM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?

6 November 2022 10:05 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA

5 November 2022 4:18 PM

Once it's built, the elevated circle at the busy Lansdowne intersection will separate MyCiTi buses from the general traffic on ground level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

High numbers of high school students vaping to manage stress, says expert

Local

Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers

Local

Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27

Local

EWN Highlights

Alleged magistrate killer set to appear in court

8 November 2022 10:18 AM

Joburg minority parties accuse the DA of trying to mask its financial failures

8 November 2022 9:40 AM

Fraud and corruption accused MP Bongani Bongo set to appear in court

8 November 2022 9:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA