'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year
The Collins Dictionary has announced its word of the year.
The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.
COID, war, climate disasters, a tanking economy, political instability, global insecurity and a sense of impending doom.
The Collins Dictionary says there's a single word for all of this - permacrisis.
The word is defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity", which some argue is an accurate summary of the past few years, with 2022, particularly an awful year.
BREAKING NEWS The Collins Word of the Year is… permacrisis.— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 1, 2022
Find out more about #CollinsWOTY 2022 and see the full list here: https://t.co/gmsnCqA0yv#wordoftheyear #CollinsDictionary #permacrisis pic.twitter.com/sorHPfjG7D
Other words that made the top 10 include partygate, refering to the scandal of social gatherings in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.
Patygate is among the shortlisted words for #CollinsWOTY 2022.— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 1, 2022
See the full list here: https://t.co/gmsnCqA0yv
#CollinsDictionary #WordoftheYear #Partygate pic.twitter.com/sxDjxvf3ro
Kyiv made the list after the name of the Ukrainian capital came to symbolise the country's stand against Russian aggression.
Kyiv is shortlisted for #CollinsWOTY 2022.— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 1, 2022
Discover the full list: https://t.co/gmsnCqA0yv
#CollinsDictionary #WordoftheYear #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/WBzngORu1L
Quiet quitting is also on the list and is described as doing basic duties at work but no more in protest.
Quiet quitting is shortlisted for #CollinsWOTY 2022.— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 1, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/gmsnCqA0yv
#CollinsDictionary #WordoftheYear #quietquitting pic.twitter.com/WYfKRKJoRT
And there's also splooting - the act of lying flat on the stomach on a cool surface with legs stretched out as a way of countering unusually high temperatures.
Cats, dogs, cows, polar bears and squirrels and some humans have been spotted splooting on social media this year.
Did you know that splooting is shortlisted for #CollinsWOTY 2022?— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 1, 2022
Find out more here: https://t.co/gmsnCqA0yv
#CollinsDictionary #WordoftheYear #splooting pic.twitter.com/e0FSX3grZC
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year
Source : @CollinsDict/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
'We cannot do magic': Are social workers suffering from burnout?
Social work is not an easy career and many social workers may suffer burnout from the intensity of their jobs.Read More
Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair
'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth.Read More
Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday
The Waterfront Rotary Club is hosting its annual Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge on 13 November.Read More
What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu
The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea.Read More
We’ve lost 99% of African penguin population: Dr Judy Mann, Two Oceans Aquarium
The survival of this iconic specie is a long shot. Nevertheless, there are many people still fighting the good fight.Read More
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return
It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do!Read More
Capetonian crowned Starbucks' top barista for Europe, Middle East and Africa
Phuti Mmotla was announced the 2022 champion after two days of tough coffee challenges in Milan.Read More
Firefighters avert cat-astrophe: CPT Mayor posts feelgood rescue video
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has applauded Cape Town firefighters' sterling work, and not only when it comes to keeping humans safe.Read More
Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.Read More