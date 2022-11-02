Elephant's trunk has most complex musculature on the planet - Dr Michael Brecht
Dr Brecht describes the elephant's trunk as the most complex musculature on the planet.
It contains 40, 000 separate muscles, compared to 600 muscles in the entire human body, he adds.
Elephants are incredibly dexterous and while doing the research on the African elephant's brain we have learned that they tend to make use of their tusks like fingers, Dr Bretch highlights.
Dr Bretch adds that some of the findings from the research show that Elephants can be very loud and they are large because the cable to their trunk is very long.
The trunk is a very important part of the elephant's behaviour and how it is in the world.John Maytham - Presenter
John Maytham weighs in suggesting that when an Elephant flaps its ears, it signals a warning.
Dr Brecht describes that their facial nucleus neurons look similar in Asian and African Elephants.
African Elephants have the biggest ear representation and in each ear, there are 12, 000 neurons.Dr Michael Brecht - Head Brecht Lab & Executive Director BCCN
The neurons are only for ear control, Dr Brecht adds.
