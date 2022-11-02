Elon Musk sells verified Twitter accounts for R145 per month
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Elon Musk says he is giving “power to the people” by offering verification through Twitter’s sought-after blue tick, for a price.
Musk’s definition of “The people” are those who can afford to pay R145 (US$8) per month for the privilege of having a verified account.
At the moment, a verified account is free but only available to “authentic, notable, and active” accounts.
“Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” said Musk.
Any peasant, as he put it [can get a blue tick] … I don’t know that I trust him one bit! … For anyone who is a ‘peasant’, can you afford that $8? … He thinks the peasants are the upper middleclass!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Kiewit interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
More from Business
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him
Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?Read More
We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association
South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow.Read More
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'
Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act?Read More
Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.Read More
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.Read More
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi.Read More
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative.Read More
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One.Read More