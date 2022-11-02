Elon Musk sells verified Twitter accounts for R145 per month





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Elon Musk says he is giving “power to the people” by offering verification through Twitter’s sought-after blue tick, for a price.

Musk’s definition of “The people” are those who can afford to pay R145 (US$8) per month for the privilege of having a verified account.

At the moment, a verified account is free but only available to “authentic, notable, and active” accounts.

“Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” said Musk.

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Any peasant, as he put it [can get a blue tick] … I don’t know that I trust him one bit! … For anyone who is a ‘peasant’, can you afford that $8? … He thinks the peasants are the upper middleclass! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Kiewit interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.