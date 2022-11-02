What are the limitations of the No Cost Transfer programme?
Clarence Ford spoke to attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi, Dr Jonty Cogger, about this programme.
-
The programme is hoping to give 1,500 title deeds this year.
-
The city is currently focusing on free standing council rental properties and maisonettes.
The current No Cost Transfer Programme is specifically applied to free standing or semi-detatched council rental properties and allows them to take ownership of their property without paying transfer costs.
However, at this stage, those living in blocks of flats or similar buildings would not have the same opportunity to own their property.
According to Cogger, the Sectional Titles Act requires extra requirements to be in place in order to allow tenants to own their property.
You would have to set up a body corporate. They would also have to hold a meeting to inform everyone that there is intention to set up a sectional title.Dr Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi
He added that if a sectional title was in place, tenants would not have the option to continue to rent as they would either have to buy or be evicted.
This further complicates the process as some would prefer to continue to rent because it is cheaper.
However, a number of others would like to have the opportunity to improve their standard of living through the ownership of their space.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Lizell Persens/ Eyewitness News
