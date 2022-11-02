What has led to the rise of side hustle culture?





Clarence Ford spoke to BrandMapp director of storytelling - Brandon de Kock about the rise of people taking on additional side jobs.

A side hustle is a side job or an additional way to supplement income, normally in addition to one's primary job.

The pandemic led to the rise of side hustles.

© langstrup/123rf.com

RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

De Kock describes a side hustle as an extra job that is completely separate and different from your regular 9-5 and is common among the middle-class and up.

30% of the middle class and up who have a job have a side hustle. Brandon De Kock, BrandMapp director of Storytelling

The side hustle became more popular during the pandemic when people were not getting their full earnings from their primary jobs and had to make income in another way.

De Kock said that the influence of technology, as well as a hybrid working environment, has made it significantly easier for people to do extra work without losing too much time in their day.

He added that jobs such as the restaurant industry, travel and tourism, and other jobs hit hard by the pandemic are the most likely to have workers with side hustles.

Listen to the audio above for more.