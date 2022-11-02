[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road





A person operating a paraglider touched down in Sea Point near the Woolies on Main Road on Wednesday.

The paraglider lost control and seems to have slammed into a parked car, with the parachute hitting a building.

As I parked in Sea Point now, really hope the people involved are okay. Landing seemed to be managed under the circumstances. Not sure about this being launched/approved with this weather? pic.twitter.com/kocwa1ArPD — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) November 2, 2022

Nobody was injured in the accident, according to Twitter user Dino Gomes.

The weather in Cape Town on Wednesday was stormy, with loud thunder and strong winds.

It is unclear who authorised the launch under such unfavourable conditions.