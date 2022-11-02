[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road
A person operating a paraglider touched down in Sea Point near the Woolies on Main Road on Wednesday.
The paraglider lost control and seems to have slammed into a parked car, with the parachute hitting a building.
As I parked in Sea Point now, really hope the people involved are okay. Landing seemed to be managed under the circumstances. Not sure about this being launched/approved with this weather? pic.twitter.com/kocwa1ArPD— Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) November 2, 2022
Nobody was injured in the accident, according to Twitter user Dino Gomes.
Paragliding accident, fortunately no one injured #paraglider #accident #paragliding #parachute #seapoint #capetown #breakingnews #atlanticseaboard pic.twitter.com/cy2YBFPEPb— Dino Gomes (@dinovgomes) November 2, 2022
The weather in Cape Town on Wednesday was stormy, with loud thunder and strong winds.
It is unclear who authorised the launch under such unfavourable conditions.
Source : Pixabay
