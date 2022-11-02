What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues
Clarence Ford speaks to certified functional medicine health coach - Tal Ardenbaum, and LifeLine board member - Yasmin Gaibie, about what LifeLine is doing to provide mental health assistance to men through a confidential 24-hour counselling line.
An area often overlooked in the discussion of mental health issues is the importance of addressing mental health issues in men.
As a result, men often find it difficult to seek support or even voice their mental health issues in the fear of being viewed as less than or weak.
This may lead to men 'acting out' their issues through impulsivity, anger or violence.
As a means to tackle this global pandemic, LifeLine seeks to provide mental health support 'created by a man for a man'.
The 54-year-old NPO provides those in need of mental health support with a free 24-hour confidential telephone counselling line where trained counsellors listen to callers and offer emotional support and assistance.
It aims to provide them with a space to speak up and gain professional support that is free from beratement and judgment - shifting the narrative from 'men don't cry' to 'men can cry'.
I think the best way to approach it is to talk and learn about mental health, create support systems, create support groups in working places. Company leaders, for example...they can go out there and teach men within organisations that they're going to every day, as well as teach empowerment over shame, and sharing your own journey.Tal Ardenbaum, functional medicine certified coach
When you start sharing your journey, as a male-to-male, any male, male-to-janitor, male-to-colleague, male-to-boss, just sharing your story with anyone opens up the fact that, 'guess what? I'm having a hard time'. And if we acknowledge, ' I'm having a hard time', you are going to reach out to yourself for help and you're asking for support.Yasmin Gaibie, board member - Lifeline
You can find out more about LifeLine and how you can seek help here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
