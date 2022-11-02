Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rui Morais, Chief Financial Officer of Dis-Chem Pharmacies.
- Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings - the results presentation followed the furore over a leaked memorandum about transformation targets.
- The Group saw a "slight impact" on sales at the time when the issue got a lot of traction on social media says CFO Rui Morais.
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings despite operating in "a constrained consumer environment".
Group revenue grew by 9.3% to R16.3 billion for the six months ended 31 August 2022.
Headline earnings are up 44.3%, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 70.3 cents per share.
The pharmacy chain's results presentation follows the recent furore over a leaked memorandum from CEO Ivan Saltzman calling for a moratorium on hiring white people.
The Group has since apologised for any offence caused by the memo and withdrawn the instruction.
Chief Financial Officer Rui Morais tells Bruce Whitfield it has been a good six months for Dis-Chem with categories impacted by COVID all recovering (beauty, sport...).
Whitfield asks the burning question - has the Group seen a drop-off in sales volumes following the news of the transformation memo?
The impact has been only short-lived, Morais says.
We saw a slight impact on our growth trend from 17th to the 24th of October - that was at the time when it got a lot of traction on social media.Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem
It's reversed and the growth trend has reverted back, I think on the basis of the clarification that the board sent out which said that there was simply no moratorium in place... We're just giving suitably qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates [a chance]...Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Morais
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him
Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?Read More
We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association
South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow.Read More
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'
Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act?Read More
Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.Read More
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.Read More
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi.Read More
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative.Read More
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst
Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully.Read More
Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed
The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings.Read More
'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error
Matric finals are expected to be difficult, what is not expected is for a question to be literally impossible because of an error.Read More
25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'.Read More
Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27
Section27 attorney, Zeenat Sujee, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant learners.Read More
Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers
Thousands of learners across the country started their National Senior Certificate examinations (NSC) last week.Read More
High numbers of high school students vaping to manage stress, says expert
A study has shown that a worryingly high number of matrics in affluent schools have started vaping.Read More
Zuma & his lawyers using Koen recusal angle to force Downer's removal - Maughan
The arguments to whether or not Judge Piet Koen should recuse himself from the Jacob Zuma arms deal case have been submitted.Read More