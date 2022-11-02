Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat

2 November 2022 5:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Transformation
AfriForum
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Dischem
Dis-Chem
company results
Rui Morais
Ivan Saltzman
hiring policy
transformation target

The furore over a leaked memo calling for a moratorium on white hires has died down - Dis-Chem sales were affected for about a week says CFO Rui Morais.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rui Morais, Chief Financial Officer of Dis-Chem Pharmacies.

- Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings - the results presentation followed the furore over a leaked memorandum about transformation targets.

- The Group saw a "slight impact" on sales at the time when the issue got a lot of traction on social media says CFO Rui Morais.

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has reported a jump in half-year earnings despite operating in "a constrained consumer environment".

Group revenue grew by 9.3% to R16.3 billion for the six months ended 31 August 2022.

Headline earnings are up 44.3%, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 70.3 cents per share.

The pharmacy chain's results presentation follows the recent furore over a leaked memorandum from CEO Ivan Saltzman calling for a moratorium on hiring white people.

Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people

The Group has since apologised for any offence caused by the memo and withdrawn the instruction.

Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months

Chief Financial Officer Rui Morais tells Bruce Whitfield it has been a good six months for Dis-Chem with categories impacted by COVID all recovering (beauty, sport...).

Whitfield asks the burning question - has the Group seen a drop-off in sales volumes following the news of the transformation memo?

The impact has been only short-lived, Morais says.

We saw a slight impact on our growth trend from 17th to the 24th of October - that was at the time when it got a lot of traction on social media.

Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem

It's reversed and the growth trend has reverted back, I think on the basis of the clarification that the board sent out which said that there was simply no moratorium in place... We're just giving suitably qualified, previously disadvantaged candidates [a chance]...

Rui Morais, CFO - Dis-Chem

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Morais




