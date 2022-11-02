SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully. 8 November 2022 3:16 PM
Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings. 8 November 2022 2:27 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni Delivered to you every afternoon. 8 November 2022 2:00 PM
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants tryi... 6 November 2022 3:25 PM
View all Politics
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul' The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul... 8 November 2022 6:40 PM
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution' South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climat... 8 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all Business
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ? 8 November 2022 2:17 PM
International Stamp Exhibition comes to the Cape Town Convention Centre The International Stamp Exhibition will be taking place from 8 November to 12 November at the Cape Town International Convention C... 8 November 2022 12:54 PM
25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation featu... 8 November 2022 10:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair 'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth. 8 November 2022 9:21 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. 4 November 2022 8:22 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator' Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act? 8 November 2022 10:10 AM
Eco-activists strike again, throwing pea soup at Van Goghs 'The Sower' Eco-activists have been aiming to get their climate change message heard by throwing food at world-famous art works. 7 November 2022 3:31 PM
Britain is becoming like a madhouse! – Albanian PM on migrant crisis Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says the UK is fuelling xenophobia by calling the migrant crisis "an invasion". 7 November 2022 2:14 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
champagne
Absa Champagne Festival
French champagne
Champagne imports
Order of Champagne
Shaun Anderson
bubbly

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Shaun Anderson at the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022.

Shaun Anderson has a fancy title - he is Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa (Dignitaire of the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne).

The origins of the French Order date back to the second half of the 17th century, when it was made up of young nobles from the court of Louis XIV.

Bruce Whitfield caught up with Anderson at the Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 2022 taking place in Inanda.

@ asife/123rf.com
@ asife/123rf.com

It's an extremely long title and one that is rather posh, Anderson acknowledges with a chuckle.

On a serious note though, he says it's a first for the African continent to have an Embassy of the Order of Champagne.

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa that we now have an official Embassy of the Order of Champagne. It falls under the CIVC, which controls everything that goes on in champagne, from yields and the rules to legal matters...

Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

I am the Ambassadeur Dignitaire with the intentions of trying to recognise champagne lovers, champagne ambassadors around Africa in the future... It's a fantastic development for Africa.

Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

South Africans do like to show off with their labels, as do many in other African countries like particularly Nigeria, comments Whitfield.

Champagne symbolises success and celebration everywhere around the world Anderson responds, whether you're in New York or Sydney or Nairobi or Johannesburg.

Ostentatious may be the word, but we believe that it's a success story and we're celebrating our African success... They call it 'the wine of kings and the king of wines'.

Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

South Africa was the biggest importer of champagne in Africa in 2021, according to French industry body Comité Champagne

We imported just under 1.1 million bottles of French champagne, worth more than R458 million (over €27 million).

Nigeria was the second biggest importer on the continent with 559,000 bottles.

RELATED: SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021

At consumption of around 1 million bottles a year South Africa is still a relatively small market says Anderson.

The UK, for example, sees 30 million bottles consumed every year.

...but those numbers have gone up enormously in the last 10 to 15 years, when it used to be 200 000 or 300 000 thousand bottles...

Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

I think it has a lot to do with whether we're feeling optimistic or whether we're feeling wealthy, whether we're creating wealth, whether business is going well, and in Africa it is... They call it 'the wine of kings and the king of wines'.

Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

It's often considered to be a pricey kind of product but I think what people don't understand is the amount of time it takes to create a bottle of champagne.

Shaun Anderson, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne in Africa

Scroll up to listen to the interview




2 November 2022 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
champagne
Absa Champagne Festival
French champagne
Champagne imports
Order of Champagne
Shaun Anderson
bubbly

More from Business

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Islamic State flag. Picture: 123rf.com

US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies

8 November 2022 6:14 PM

The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting South Africa's Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan to the International Partners Group at COP27 @PresidencyZA

'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'

8 November 2022 5:12 PM

South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him

8 November 2022 2:17 PM

Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maticsandra/123rf.com

We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association

8 November 2022 1:15 PM

South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© halfpoint/123rf.com

COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'

8 November 2022 10:10 AM

Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts

8 November 2022 5:20 AM

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden

7 November 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A spaza shop in Joe Slovo Park, Cape Town (picture credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Discott)

The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds

7 November 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him

8 November 2022 2:17 PM

Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Stamp Exhibition 2022. Picture: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063553510994

International Stamp Exhibition comes to the Cape Town Convention Centre

8 November 2022 12:54 PM

The International Stamp Exhibition will be taking place from 8 November to 12 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway

8 November 2022 10:40 AM

Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge. Picture: Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge/Facebook

Club’s ‘name and shame’ of patrons is 'defensible': Digital law expert

8 November 2022 10:04 AM

“Defamation can be defensible,’’ said Digital Law Company CEO, Emma Sadleir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

'We cannot do magic': Are social workers suffering from burnout?

8 November 2022 9:52 AM

Social work is not an easy career and many social workers may suffer burnout from the intensity of their jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sonia Booth accompanied by her husband Matthew, seen here at the launch of her first publication 'How to reinvent yourself & stay relevant'. Image: EWN Contributor @ImLooLou

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

8 November 2022 9:21 AM

'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 Waterfront Canal Challenge. Picture: facebook.com/WaterfrontCanalChallenge

Join the Waterfront Rotary Club for its annual Canal Challenge on Sunday

7 November 2022 3:04 PM

The Waterfront Rotary Club is hosting its annual Rotary Waterfront Canal Challenge on 13 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to expect from Table Bay Hotel's summer High Tea menu

7 November 2022 1:27 PM

The Table Bay hotel is in the midst of preparing its summer menu for its High Tea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Islamic State flag. Picture: 123rf.com

US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies

8 November 2022 6:14 PM

The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst

8 November 2022 3:16 PM

Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University students demonstrating outside the campus’ Admin B building on 16 May 2022. This followed an incident the day before where a white student urinated on a black students belongings. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed

8 November 2022 2:27 PM

The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error

8 November 2022 12:45 PM

Matric finals are expected to be difficult, what is not expected is for a question to be literally impossible because of an error.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway

8 November 2022 10:40 AM

Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pregnant teen goes through donated clothes and toys from NGO, Rays of Hope. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27

8 November 2022 8:04 AM

Section27 attorney, Zeenat Sujee, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association (PSA) members picket over wages on 4 November 2022. Picture: Public Servants Association/Facebook

Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers

8 November 2022 5:39 AM

Thousands of learners across the country started their National Senior Certificate examinations (NSC) last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts

8 November 2022 5:20 AM

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: According to a study, 25% of matrics in affluent schools vape. Picture: Krystian Graba from Pixabay

High numbers of high school students vaping to manage stress, says expert

8 November 2022 4:09 AM

A study has shown that a worryingly high number of matrics in affluent schools have started vaping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma & his lawyers using Koen recusal angle to force Downer's removal - Maughan

7 November 2022 6:10 PM

The arguments to whether or not Judge Piet Koen should recuse himself from the Jacob Zuma arms deal case have been submitted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

25 October 2022 12:04 PM

Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of traffic in Lagos by Oluwaseyi Aiyeobasan on Pixabay

Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime

22 October 2022 11:15 AM

Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

Lifestyle Sport

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him

Business Lifestyle

'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error

Local

EWN Highlights

Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms

8 November 2022 8:41 PM

Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case focuses on authenticity of bank statements

8 November 2022 7:30 PM

ANC hits out at EFF for ditching co-governance in Ekurhuleni

8 November 2022 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA