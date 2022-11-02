South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030
Clarence Ford interviews Professor Anthony Turton, a water resource management specialist at the University of Free State.
“We are staring down the barrel,” says Professor Anthony Turton, an expert in water resource management.
Experts have known for 20 years that South Africa would face a water shortage by roundabout this time.
South Africa has 38 billion cubic metres of usable water but needs 63 billion cubic metres by 2030 to meet demand.
We consume, on average, 233 litres of water per person per day, compared to the world average of 173 litres.
In Gauteng, the average person uses about 305 litres per day, while more than 40% of the province's water is estimated to be lost due to leakages - which may partly explain the high average demand per person.
Turton believes water recycling can easily solve the lack of supply.
He also argues against our system of, for example, flushing toilets with water so clean you can drink it.
Investors are unwilling to put capital in South Africa… [due to] the uncertainty of getting a water licence… Rand Water is pumping at the absolute limit of its license. Even though the dams are full, the water in the dams has been allocated to… lawful users of water.Professor Anthony Turton, water resource management specialist - University of Free State
We can either negotiate with the Zimbabweans and get water from the Zambezi… or we can start desalinating on a massive scale… or we can start recycling water… Cape Town is starting to do that now.Professor Anthony Turton, water resource management specialist - University of Free State
In the not-too-distant future, desalination will be far cheaper than the cost of recovering water from a river…Professor Anthony Turton, water resource management specialist - University of Free State
Ford interviewed Turton – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95396653_the-phrase-day-zero-displayed-visually-on-a-light-background-using-colorful-wooden-toy-blocks-image-.html?vti=lk4fktv276nfnvaddx-1-16
More from Local
Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst
Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully.Read More
Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed
The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings.Read More
'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error
Matric finals are expected to be difficult, what is not expected is for a question to be literally impossible because of an error.Read More
25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'.Read More
Pregnant pupil expelled due to lack of policy implementation: Section 27
Section27 attorney, Zeenat Sujee, said this was a violation of education authorities’ policies on pregnant learners.Read More
Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers
Thousands of learners across the country started their National Senior Certificate examinations (NSC) last week.Read More
Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.Read More
High numbers of high school students vaping to manage stress, says expert
A study has shown that a worryingly high number of matrics in affluent schools have started vaping.Read More
Zuma & his lawyers using Koen recusal angle to force Downer's removal - Maughan
The arguments to whether or not Judge Piet Koen should recuse himself from the Jacob Zuma arms deal case have been submitted.Read More
More from Business
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him
Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?Read More
We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association
South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow.Read More
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'
Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act?Read More
Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.Read More
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.Read More
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi.Read More
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative.Read More
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One.Read More
More from Opinion
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month'
Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity.Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'
Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced.Read More
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised'
The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More