South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030

2 November 2022 12:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Water
Drought
University of Free State
Rand Water
Anthony Turton
water resources
Day zero
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened.

Clarence Ford interviews Professor Anthony Turton, a water resource management specialist at the University of Free State.

“We are staring down the barrel,” says Professor Anthony Turton, an expert in water resource management.

Experts have known for 20 years that South Africa would face a water shortage by roundabout this time.

South Africa has 38 billion cubic metres of usable water but needs 63 billion cubic metres by 2030 to meet demand.

We consume, on average, 233 litres of water per person per day, compared to the world average of 173 litres.

In Gauteng, the average person uses about 305 litres per day, while more than 40% of the province's water is estimated to be lost due to leakages - which may partly explain the high average demand per person.

Turton believes water recycling can easily solve the lack of supply.

He also argues against our system of, for example, flushing toilets with water so clean you can drink it.

© pegleg01/123rf.com
© pegleg01/123rf.com

Investors are unwilling to put capital in South Africa… [due to] the uncertainty of getting a water licence… Rand Water is pumping at the absolute limit of its license. Even though the dams are full, the water in the dams has been allocated to… lawful users of water.

Professor Anthony Turton, water resource management specialist - University of Free State

We can either negotiate with the Zimbabweans and get water from the Zambezi… or we can start desalinating on a massive scale… or we can start recycling water… Cape Town is starting to do that now.

Professor Anthony Turton, water resource management specialist - University of Free State

In the not-too-distant future, desalination will be far cheaper than the cost of recovering water from a river…

Professor Anthony Turton, water resource management specialist - University of Free State

Ford interviewed Turton – scroll up to listen.




