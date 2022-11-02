Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi





Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of "Africa Bounces Back".

- Uber Kenya has dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.

- They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.

South Africa's seen its own share of protests by ride-hailing drivers with claims they're being exploited by their bosses

One grievance raised at the end of 2021 was companies like Uber and Bolt allegedly reducing fare prices without informing drivers.

The waters have been troubled in Kenya too - Uber Kenya has folded and dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.

Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain the situation in Kenya.

The drivers were saying 'we are working for Uber here and all we are doing is an app... We buy the cars, we maintain them and all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%'. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Then the government intervened, sort of agreed with them, and as a result you are seeing this adjustment to 18% that is looming. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

I know that Australia had a similar protest... about the adjustments of the commission from 25% to 18%. In South Africa I think that is the range now 20-25%... Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

“The introduction of 18% as the ceiling for allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner’s economic feasibility of investing in the market” Uber countered.

Kgomoeswana is concerned about the effect on the economy, particularly when it comes to future investment in Kenya.

The country has been losing international investors he notes, including GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK).

They cited the business environment as the reason for pulling out Kgomoeswana says.

With countries like Rwanda beginning to compete for that international headquarter space, with Ethiopia opening up... it means Kenya is no longer the automatic go-to place in that bloc. That could pose problems considering they're over-indebted after the debt they took to build the Standard Gauge Rail to connect Mombasa and Nairobi. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

The problem is if it happens in Kenya and materialises, it's likely to spill over to Tanzania - Dar es Salaam particularly - and probably the other east African countries. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

