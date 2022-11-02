Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully. 8 November 2022 3:16 PM
Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings. 8 November 2022 2:27 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni Delivered to you every afternoon. 8 November 2022 2:00 PM
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'Go back to Africa': French MP suspended after racist outburst in Parliament Far-right MP Grégoire de Fournas insists his words were not aimed at the black colleague he was interrupting, but at migrants tryi... 6 November 2022 3:25 PM
View all Politics
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul' The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul... 8 November 2022 6:40 PM
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution' South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climat... 8 November 2022 5:12 PM
View all Business
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ? 8 November 2022 2:17 PM
International Stamp Exhibition comes to the Cape Town Convention Centre The International Stamp Exhibition will be taking place from 8 November to 12 November at the Cape Town International Convention C... 8 November 2022 12:54 PM
25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation featu... 8 November 2022 10:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair 'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth. 8 November 2022 9:21 AM
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. 4 November 2022 8:22 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator' Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act? 8 November 2022 10:10 AM
Eco-activists strike again, throwing pea soup at Van Goghs 'The Sower' Eco-activists have been aiming to get their climate change message heard by throwing food at world-famous art works. 7 November 2022 3:31 PM
Britain is becoming like a madhouse! – Albanian PM on migrant crisis Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says the UK is fuelling xenophobia by calling the migrant crisis "an invasion". 7 November 2022 2:14 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kenya
Uber
The Money Show
Nairobi
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
e-hailing
E-hailing drivers
Uber commission

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of "Africa Bounces Back".

- Uber Kenya has dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.

- They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.

Picture: © junce/123rf.com
Picture: © junce/123rf.com

South Africa's seen its own share of protests by ride-hailing drivers with claims they're being exploited by their bosses

One grievance raised at the end of 2021 was companies like Uber and Bolt allegedly reducing fare prices without informing drivers.

Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers

The waters have been troubled in Kenya too - Uber Kenya has folded and dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.

They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.

Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain the situation in Kenya.

The drivers were saying 'we are working for Uber here and all we are doing is an app... We buy the cars, we maintain them and all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%'.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Then the government intervened, sort of agreed with them, and as a result you are seeing this adjustment to 18% that is looming.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

I know that Australia had a similar protest... about the adjustments of the commission from 25% to 18%. In South Africa I think that is the range now 20-25%...

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

“The introduction of 18% as the ceiling for allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner’s economic feasibility of investing in the market” Uber countered.

Kgomoeswana is concerned about the effect on the economy, particularly when it comes to future investment in Kenya.

The country has been losing international investors he notes, including GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK).

They cited the business environment as the reason for pulling out Kgomoeswana says.

With countries like Rwanda beginning to compete for that international headquarter space, with Ethiopia opening up... it means Kenya is no longer the automatic go-to place in that bloc. That could pose problems considering they're over-indebted after the debt they took to build the Standard Gauge Rail to connect Mombasa and Nairobi.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

The problem is if it happens in Kenya and materialises, it's likely to spill over to Tanzania - Dar es Salaam particularly - and probably the other east African countries.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

For more detail listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 1:09)




2 November 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kenya
Uber
The Money Show
Nairobi
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
e-hailing
E-hailing drivers
Uber commission

More from Business

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Islamic State flag. Picture: 123rf.com

US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies

8 November 2022 6:14 PM

The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting South Africa's Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan to the International Partners Group at COP27 @PresidencyZA

'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'

8 November 2022 5:12 PM

South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him

8 November 2022 2:17 PM

Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maticsandra/123rf.com

We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association

8 November 2022 1:15 PM

South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© halfpoint/123rf.com

COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'

8 November 2022 10:10 AM

Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts

8 November 2022 5:20 AM

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden

7 November 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A spaza shop in Joe Slovo Park, Cape Town (picture credit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User:Discott)

The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds

7 November 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

25 October 2022 12:04 PM

Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of traffic in Lagos by Oluwaseyi Aiyeobasan on Pixabay

Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime

22 October 2022 11:15 AM

Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

Lifestyle Sport

US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies

Business Local World

'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error

Local

EWN Highlights

Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms

8 November 2022 8:41 PM

Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case focuses on authenticity of bank statements

8 November 2022 7:30 PM

ANC hits out at EFF for ditching co-governance in Ekurhuleni

8 November 2022 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA