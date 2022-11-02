Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of "Africa Bounces Back".
- Uber Kenya has dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.
- They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.
South Africa's seen its own share of protests by ride-hailing drivers with claims they're being exploited by their bosses
One grievance raised at the end of 2021 was companies like Uber and Bolt allegedly reducing fare prices without informing drivers.
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
The waters have been troubled in Kenya too - Uber Kenya has folded and dropped its commission rate after drivers demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi.
They accused government of failing to implement a commission cap of 18% on fares.
Bruce Whitfield asks Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana to explain the situation in Kenya.
The drivers were saying 'we are working for Uber here and all we are doing is an app... We buy the cars, we maintain them and all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%'.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Then the government intervened, sort of agreed with them, and as a result you are seeing this adjustment to 18% that is looming.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
I know that Australia had a similar protest... about the adjustments of the commission from 25% to 18%. In South Africa I think that is the range now 20-25%...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
“The introduction of 18% as the ceiling for allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner’s economic feasibility of investing in the market” Uber countered.
Kgomoeswana is concerned about the effect on the economy, particularly when it comes to future investment in Kenya.
The country has been losing international investors he notes, including GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK).
They cited the business environment as the reason for pulling out Kgomoeswana says.
With countries like Rwanda beginning to compete for that international headquarter space, with Ethiopia opening up... it means Kenya is no longer the automatic go-to place in that bloc. That could pose problems considering they're over-indebted after the debt they took to build the Standard Gauge Rail to connect Mombasa and Nairobi.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
The problem is if it happens in Kenya and materialises, it's likely to spill over to Tanzania - Dar es Salaam particularly - and probably the other east African countries.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
For more detail listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 1:09)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70254100_bangkok-thailand-december-5-2016-business-man-is-using-uber-application-on-his-iphone-.html
More from Business
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.Read More
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies
The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.Read More
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'
South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.Read More
'Free speech absolutist' Elon Musk bans verified users from pretending to be him
Like a bull in a china shop… What the heck is going on at Twitter HQ?Read More
We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association
South Africa’s punch-drunk economy is bracing for yet another blow.Read More
COP27: 'We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator'
Will our descendants read these quotes, baffled that we knew, but did not act?Read More
Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.Read More
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.Read More
More from Africa
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy
Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.Read More
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration
Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa FestivalRead More
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More