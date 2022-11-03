Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
3 November 2022 6:27 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Police
Missing person
Track and Trace

Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.
Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
  • A woman living on the streets for 40 years was reunited with her family recently.
  • She was found through a search by Track and Trace, which helps families to locate missing persons.
  • Track and Trace removes the red tape involved with searching for a missing person.

_

It was a tearful and joyous moment for a woman living on the streets for 40 years, who was finally reunited with her family.

Susanna Skei left home as a young girl and had lost contact with her relatives over the years, but thanks to kind strangers and the determination and hard work of Track and Trace Missing Persons unit, she was able to get the help she needed after a hard life out on the streets.

The initiative was started by Advocate Venice Burgins, who's been a voice for victims of gender-based violence for many years.

During the rollout of access to justice programmes in various communities, Burgins said she was approached by many people concerned about their missing relatives.

Recognising a gap in the police's capability, Burgins and her team set about to find missing people.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Burgins about the work they do.

All the role players are pertinent in finding a missing person, however, we have found that when people go to SAPS they are told they cannot be helped because it's not in a specific time period. And that's simply not true. Every period is vital to the recovery of missing people.

Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape

And that prompted us to go out there and see what we can do. These are volunteers doing selfless work to assist these families in finding their loved ones.

Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape

Burgins said the organisation aimed to eliminate the red tape involved with locating a missing person and instead activate an immediate search.

In the case of Susanna Skei, she had left home in search of work opportunities in the Western Cape, which didn't go as planned.

The odds were stacked against Skei, who never found her way back home.

There is a myriad of other cases of people who vanished without a trace, which never goes reported.

We have Andre Fielies, who was reunited 20 years later with his family, Rachel Jacobs who got to her family 37 years later and Prince Dee who was reunited 45 years later. Danielle was 11-years-old when she went missing and we found her living in tents with gangs in Cape Town, prostituting herself.

Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape

But not everyone is found alive. It's sad because the people are out there. It is possible and we are showing South Africa it is possible if we all put our hands together.

Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape

Scroll up for the interview.




