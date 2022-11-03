Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families
- A woman living on the streets for 40 years was reunited with her family recently.
- She was found through a search by Track and Trace, which helps families to locate missing persons.
- Track and Trace removes the red tape involved with searching for a missing person.
_
It was a tearful and joyous moment for a woman living on the streets for 40 years, who was finally reunited with her family.
Susanna Skei left home as a young girl and had lost contact with her relatives over the years, but thanks to kind strangers and the determination and hard work of Track and Trace Missing Persons unit, she was able to get the help she needed after a hard life out on the streets.
The initiative was started by Advocate Venice Burgins, who's been a voice for victims of gender-based violence for many years.
During the rollout of access to justice programmes in various communities, Burgins said she was approached by many people concerned about their missing relatives.
Recognising a gap in the police's capability, Burgins and her team set about to find missing people.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Burgins about the work they do.
All the role players are pertinent in finding a missing person, however, we have found that when people go to SAPS they are told they cannot be helped because it's not in a specific time period. And that's simply not true. Every period is vital to the recovery of missing people.Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape
And that prompted us to go out there and see what we can do. These are volunteers doing selfless work to assist these families in finding their loved ones.Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape
Burgins said the organisation aimed to eliminate the red tape involved with locating a missing person and instead activate an immediate search.
In the case of Susanna Skei, she had left home in search of work opportunities in the Western Cape, which didn't go as planned.
The odds were stacked against Skei, who never found her way back home.
There is a myriad of other cases of people who vanished without a trace, which never goes reported.
We have Andre Fielies, who was reunited 20 years later with his family, Rachel Jacobs who got to her family 37 years later and Prince Dee who was reunited 45 years later. Danielle was 11-years-old when she went missing and we found her living in tents with gangs in Cape Town, prostituting herself.Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape
But not everyone is found alive. It's sad because the people are out there. It is possible and we are showing South Africa it is possible if we all put our hands together.Venice Burgins, founder of Track and Trace Western Cape
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : www.pexels.com
More from Local
How SA will replace aging coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the 2022 Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27), saying that South Africa is on track for retiring aging coal-fired plants.Read More
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist
Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show.Read More
Master's student seeks participants for study on OCD in teenagers
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a complex condition, but does it impact different age groups differently?Read More
SA's R1.5-trillion clean energy investment plan: 'Protections will be built in'
The issue of whether SA can be trusted with the money is a fundamental one - Bruce Whitfield discusses the JET investment plan with Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.Read More
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies
The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill proportionally skewed against independents: analyst
Independent Elections Analyst, Michael Atkins, said the bill did not allow independent candidates to contest meaningfully.Read More
Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed
The Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into racism allegations at Stellenbosch University has released its findings.Read More
'We should not be too hasty to talk about rewriting': DBE on possible exam error
Matric finals are expected to be difficult, what is not expected is for a question to be literally impossible because of an error.Read More
25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November when he will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'.Read More