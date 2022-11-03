Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell
Lester Kiewit spoke to Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell and Santaco public relations officer, Makhosandile Tumana, about the end of this programme.
-
The Blue Dot taxi programme led to improvements in driver behaviour.
-
Mitchell believes this should become a national programme.
The Blue Dot taxi programme is an initiative that aimed to incentivise good driving behaviour, good passenger service and reduce illegal operations.
The programme ensured drivers in the pilot were fitted with trackers, were tax compliant and in branded vehicles.
Mitchell said that the pilot programme was extremely successful, with commuters saying they felt safer and agreeing that the Western Cape needs more blue dot taxis.
Overall, it has been a significant and remarkable success.Daylin Mitchell, Mobility MEC in the Western Cape
He added that this programme should become a national programme which is supported by national government as a way to formalise the minibus taxi industry.
Tumana said as an industry they are disappointed to see the end of the programme as it did greatly improve driver behaviour.
We have gotten a number of compliment from our commuters [saying] that blue dot vans are driving them well.Makhosandile Tumana, Santaco public relations officer
Listen to the audio above for more.
