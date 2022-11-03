Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
Lester Kiewit spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele about why we have seen flight increase in recent months and what to expect going forward.
-
The cost of domestic flights have become increasingly expensive.
-
This is partly due to the collapse of Comair.
The close of low-cost airlines such as Comair and the rising cost of fuel have contributed to the rising cost of tickets.
Mojapele said that the cost of tickets is demand-driven and there have just been a significant number of passengers all attempting to purchase a smaller amount of tickets which have driven up the price.
He added that in the December period, we are likely to see prices rising even further, especially for weekend flights.
The tip I would give is that if you want to book, try to fly during the week. I think you will get decent prices between Tuesday and Thursday night.Phutego Mojapele, aviation expert
With the collapse of Comair, there are fewer airlines supporting domestic travel, which is going to drive the price up, especially in the Cape Town to Johannesburg route, which is one of the busiest in the world.
Mojapele said that when more players enter the market to provide flights, we will likely see a reduction in the prices.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
