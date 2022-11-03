What information can a past employer share as a reference?
Lester Kiewet spoke to specialist executive consultant at 21st Century - Antoinette Crafford about what is allowed when giving a job reference.
-
Employers can share if you were dismissed due to misconduct.
-
Only employers provided as a reference can be contacted for this information.
Crafford said that while a previous employer may provide a reference check, they are not obliged to.
However, they are obligated to provide a certificate of service that confirms when you worked and what position you held.
If an employee was dismissed, the employer contacted may share that the employee was dismissed but Crawford warned against sharing any further information on the matter.
I would not suggest that [an employer] disclose the reasons. It is sufficient for them to say a person was dismissed for misconduct, but we are not at liberty to discuss the details.Antoinette Crafford, specialist executive consultant at 21st Century
The reason for this is that it could lead to complications if the person contacted shares information about the former employee that is based on the former employer’s opinion of them.
She also noted that if you are applying for a job, they cannot contact a previous employer for a reference if you have not provided them as a reference.
