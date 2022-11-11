'I wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much' - Luke Beling
Johnny Clegg's Third World Child Album influenced me a lot. He is one of my heroes - and Paul Simmons. They are my huge influencers, especially on the sounds for the songs made for South Africa.Luke Beling - Musical Artist
I came up with my first EP and I knew immediately after that I wanted to write a couple of songs for South Africa.Luke Beling - Musical Artist
I wanted to pay homage to the place of my birth and the country that I love so much.Luke Beling - Musical Artist
