



Illegal mining is one of the more topical issues that was covered in The Midday Report.

This follows the Thursday discovery of two more bodies at the Krugersdorp mine where 19 bodies were discovered the previous day.

The bodies are believed to be those of illegal miners.

The news comes on the back of the gang rape of eight women who were filming a music video at a mine dump, also in the area, earlier this year.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Mogale City Mayor - Tyrone Gray.

Government has a tendency to operate in silos and we need to move away from that. So what should actually happen, should there be a Gauteng task team chaired by the Premier or a national task team? Because it's not just Mogale City. It's not just West Rand. We have a systemic issue along the entire gold-bearing reef in South Africa. Tyrone Gray, Mogale City Mayor

Other key issues:

Zandile Mafe - the man accused of setting Parliament alight earlier this year appeared at the Western Cape High Court. His pre-trial proceedings have been postponed to January 2023.

-Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya updates the public on the President’s public engagements programme for the week.

-Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the Safer Festive Season Programme in Vanderbijlpark.

-Plans for the ANC’s 55th national conference are now firmly underway as the party held a briefing earlier on Friday to update the nation about progress.

-Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been dealt yet another blow in her bid to return to office. On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed her application for leave to appeal an earlier ruling which prevented her from returning to the office.

Scroll up for the full audio.

This article first appeared on 702 : The Midday Report Express: Spotlight on illegal mining crisis