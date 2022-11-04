The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands. 12 November 2022 9:22 AM
City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year The City of Cape Town's 'Copperheads' are determined to double the amount of stolen copper confiscated year on year. 12 November 2022 8:52 AM
View all Local
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
View all Politics
How you can get the retirement you deserve Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years. 11 November 2022 1:49 PM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms! Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar. 11 November 2022 12:42 PM
View all Business
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life' Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled,  T... 12 November 2022 12:01 PM
Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66 American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, w... 12 November 2022 9:14 AM
'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app? 11 November 2022 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife. 10 November 2022 8:55 AM
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend. 9 November 2022 10:53 AM
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show. 9 November 2022 4:10 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due... 5 November 2022 10:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Identity
LGBT
Johannesburg Pride
Simon Nkoli
pink capitalism
Beverly Ditsie

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

On Thursday, 26 October, the United States embassy issued a terror warning that Sandton was likely to be a target for an attack on Saturday "targeting large public gatherings" – the same day of Joburg Pride.

Understandably, this sent the office into a mild collective panic, prompting my boss to ask me to skip covering the event.

However, on Friday, much of the panic had subsided and Joburg Pride organisers announced that they would not cancel the event.

In the statement, they referred to the essence of Pride as an event meant for “protest action” and that girls, gays, and theys should take to the street to “assert our visibility”.

It seems that the devil works hard but capitalism works harder.

They aren’t wrong - Johannesburg Pride was started by Simon Nkoli and Beverly Ditsie through the Gay and Lesbian Organization of Witwatersrand (GLOW) in 1990 to protest the intersectional oppressions of race, sexuality and gender.

Pride, as it was meant to be, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – above all else.

Though I’m too young to have ever experienced Pride in its inception, I do imagine that there was an element of the subversive celebration of non-normative identities, but this was never the main intention of Pride.

Fast-forward to the present day and it becomes quite clear that Pride is now, above all else, a normative celebration of vaguely accepted identities and no longer meant to be a transgressive political statement.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

In fact, in a statement to 702, the chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa, Kaye Alley said that Pride needed to adapt its modus operandi to move from “hardcore protest action” to advocacy with a “celebratory tone” in order to stay relevant to younger audiences.

On the one hand, yes, it’s probably true that a protest would likely alienate younger audiences that have never experienced Pride as a political statement.

But on the other hand, adopting this conformity to achieve the biggest audience possible only subtextually proves that Pride has become one of the most blatant forms of pink capitalism in Africa.

To circle back to their statement, for whatever reason, not only did they mention that “all lives matter” for literally no reason, but they also mention their “33 out of 54 African countries that criminalise homosexual acts" tagline.

Superficially, this might not be important to note, but contextually the “all lives matter" rhetoric was popularised as a reaction by white people against the Black Lives Matter protest movement.

The last time I checked, black people are by far the predominant race in African countries, so then why mention all lives matter at all?

This does not add up! I smell a rat!

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

Anyway, despite the anxiety brewing inside of me, I decided to go ahead with the Pride festivities after my boss reassured me that nothing would happen on Saturday.

So, on the day, I put on my most provocative Halloween-adjacent outfit I could think of (I was a provocative nun), got the camera from the office and off I went.

Perhaps it’s because of my disillusionment with Pride mixed with the social anxiety of being around a large gathering of people, but I was supremely underwhelmed by the event itself.

For all intents and purposes, the event was perfectly fine: the stalls were cool, the march itself was okay, the drinks were expectedly overpriced, and the attempts at politicising Pride by including vague talks about queer rights were just as hollow as the event’s modus operandi itself.

1n7a9872jpg
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

However, what I found particularly interesting about Pride was not the event, it was the community of people occupying the space.

As much as Pride has lost its meaning as an event, it’s always so cool to see queer people as expressive as they are when they’re afforded safe public spaces.

It was beautiful seeing the array of people in flamboyant outfits, openly expressing their love for their partners and the sheer diversity of people at Pride.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

Personally, for me, every day is a brand new opportunity to be subversively expressive.

But I am well aware that most queer people in the country are either too afraid to be "loud" and "out there" or, in most cases, cannot do that out of the very real fear that they might be targeted by queerphobic idiots.

So, it’s events that aren’t just coded as queer but are explicitly queer that allow people from all over the continent to congregate to be as gay as possible - and do so unapologetically.

Pride – as well as events like Vogue Nights and the Unofficial Pink Parties – provides queer people a chance to experience what many heterosexual people take for granted: the ability to outwardly be themselves without the fear of assault.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

As much as my choices of self-expression may be perceived as “bold and defiant,” I very rarely go out into my hood with a beat and a dream out of the fear of being targeted.

Even when I came out to my family, as much as they were, and continue to be, the most supportive people a queer person could ask for, my dad told me that he was terrified that I’d be attacked for being openly queer.

I’m a stubborn ass Taurus so obviously I didn’t listen.

But over the years, though I’ve become increasingly expressive as I've become more assertive with my own identity, I’ve come to see the dangers of doing that - which is why I opt to be selective of just how much of my identity I assert.

The point is, above all else, that is the true beauty of Pride and why it still matters.

It’s the chance for the continent's queer community to come together and be queer AF, celebrate this queerness, assert the expression of their identities, and do it defiantly.

It’s one of the only days in the year that we’re able to let our guards down and actually be protected by the state (in practice, not just constitutionally) for doing so.

Pride, the event, may be too far gone but Pride, the expression, is stronger than ever.

Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride




4 November 2022 5:53 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Identity
LGBT
Johannesburg Pride
Simon Nkoli
pink capitalism
Beverly Ditsie

More from Opinion

© omurali/123rf.com

'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'

10 November 2022 11:28 AM

A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030

2 November 2022 12:57 PM

We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month'

31 October 2022 1:52 PM

Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sara-Jayne in-studio with Shannon Elizabeth, her husband Simon Borchert and their dog Peanut.

From Hollywood to SA, actress Shannon Elizabeth's mission to make a difference

12 November 2022 12:30 PM

US actress and conservationist Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert talk to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the work being done by the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation and its black rhino breeding programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cover of the book Photo courtesy: lebohangmasango.com

Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'

12 November 2022 12:01 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled,  The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town has been granted accreditation as an international Wetland City @CityofCT

Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world

12 November 2022 9:22 AM

The accreditation acknowledges the City for 'taking exceptional measures' in protecting Cape Town's wetlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Voice Actor Kevin Conroy dies age 66. Picture:@RealKevinConroy/Twitter.

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

12 November 2022 9:14 AM

American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamil, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue

11 November 2022 2:54 PM

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

11 November 2022 1:41 PM

Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Richard E. Grant's memoir, 'A pocketful of Happiness'. Picture: @RichardEGrant/Twitter

Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir

11 November 2022 1:36 PM

For this week’s Book Club, Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant speaks about love, life and loss in his new memoir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!

11 November 2022 12:42 PM

Made in Cape Town but sold everywhere – especially in hot and wealthy Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : gioiak2 / 123rf

'I wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much' - Luke Beling

11 November 2022 10:31 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Indie-Folk artist, Luke Beling. He has recently released the inspirational African single MZANSI AFRIKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year

Local

10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU

Business Local Sport Lifestyle

Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAHRC hopes Malema will retract comments it believes constitute hate speech

12 November 2022 11:10 AM

Heavy rains expected in parts of Gauteng this weekend

12 November 2022 10:14 AM

ANC’s failure to address apartheid land ownership laws worsens inequality: DA

12 November 2022 9:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA